IND vs USA: Top 3 Performers For India In T20 World Cup 2026 Win

India opened their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a tense 29-run win over the USA, but the victory did not come easy.

USA had won the toss and opted to field, a decision that quickly paid dividends as India’s much-vaunted batting line-up struggled against disciplined bowling.

After a dramatic collapse with the bat, it took a captain’s rescue act and a composed bowling effort to steer the Men in Blue to a winning start in the latest edition of the tournament.

Top 3 Standout Performers From India’s Victory

1) Suryakumar Yadav

India’s innings revolved entirely around captain Suryakumar Yadav. While wickets fell regularly at the other end, he counter-attacked with confidence and intent, keeping India alive in the contest.

Surya smashed 84 runs off 49 balls at a strike rate of over 170, striking four sixes and 10 fours in a commanding display.

With India struggling badly and even 100 looking unlikely at one point, his knock transformed the innings and carried India to a respectable total of 161, laying the foundation for the eventual victory.

2) Mohammed Siraj

Making an immediate impact after joining the squad just a day earlier as a replacement, Mohammed Siraj delivered a crucial spell with the new ball.

He removed both USA openers inside the powerplay, striking early to put India firmly in control of the chase.

Siraj dismissed Andries Gous and Saurabh Netravalkar cheaply before returning later to finish with three wickets. He conceded just 29 runs in his four overs, setting the tone for India’s disciplined bowling effort.

3) Axar Patel

Vice-captain Axar Patel played a key all-round role in the win. When India were six down for 77, he supported Suryakumar Yadav with a vital 41-run partnership for the seventh wicket, helping stabilise the innings at a critical stage.

Axar then delivered with the ball, striking twice in consecutive deliveries to halt the USA’s momentum during the chase. He finished with figures of two wickets for 24 runs, ensuring there would be no late scare for India.

India will take confidence from the fight shown in adversity as they move forward in the tournament.