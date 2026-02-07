Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 IND vs USA: India’s Predicted Playing XI For Opening Clash

T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs USA: India’s Predicted Playing XI For Opening Clash

Check out India’s predicted playing XI for IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 clash, with big selection calls, injury updates and last-minute changes in play.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India are set to kick-off their ICC T20 World Cup title defense at the Wankhede Stadium against USA later today, February 7, 2026.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, which means that the coin toss should take place at around 6:30 PM, which is when the playing XIs for both teams are expected to be revealed. 

However, we can make an educated guess as to who will make the cut for the Men in Blue given recent reports and injury concerns. For those interested, here is India's predicted playing XI for their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against USA.

T20 World Cup 2026: India Predicted Playing XI

The first big change that we might see from India's usual setup is Sanju Samson, who has been experiencing a lean patch of late, to be replaced by Ishan Kishan, who is in red-hot form. 

Fast bowling all-rounder, Harshit Rana, has been ruled out from the tournament due to a knee injury, which means that he won't be available for selection.

Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah, the team's bowling attack spearhead, could reportedly be out for the match due to a viral fever, likely replaced by Mohammed Siraj, who has been called in as Harshit's injury replacement. 

Rest of the side looks settled and should remain unchanged. With these things in mind, here's a look at India's predicted playing XI for their match against USA in Mumbai:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Readers are once again reminded that this is only a predicted playing XI. India's actual combination for the match will be revealed later today, likely after the toss has been conducted.

IND vs USA: T20 WC 2026 Full Squads

Here is a look at the full squads for the two teams for this tournament:

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj

USA - Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is India's first T20 World Cup 2026 match?

India will kick off their ICC T20 World Cup title defense at the Wankhede Stadium against USA on February 7, 2026. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

Who is expected to replace Harshit Rana in India's playing XI?

Fast bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana is out due to a knee injury. Mohammed Siraj has been called in as his replacement and is likely to feature in the playing XI.

Is Jasprit Bumrah expected to play against USA?

Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly out for the match against USA due to a viral fever. Mohammed Siraj is likely to replace him in the bowling attack.

Who is predicted to replace Sanju Samson in India's batting lineup?

Sanju Samson has been experiencing a lean patch and is expected to be replaced by Ishan Kishan, who is in excellent form.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup IND Vs USA India Vs USA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
BJP Names Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor Candidate; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi To Be Deputy
India
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Interim Trade Framework
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Trade Deal
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
India
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Stray Dog Attack: Two Stray Dogs Attack 5-Year-Old Child Inside Housing Society
Janakpuri Incident: Contractor Rajesh Prajapati Arrested by Delhi Police
Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
UP Politics: Mayawati chairs major BSP strategy meeting in Lucknow
UP Politics 2027: Akhilesh Yadav To Launch 2027 Campaign From Noida On March 28
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget