Fans Brutally Troll India For Shock Collapse Against USA: 'Pakistan Ko Bharosa Dila Rahe...'

A night that began with an electric opening ceremony at Wankhede has turned into a nightmare for the defending champions. USA, entering as massive underdogs, have left the Indian top and middle order in tatters, reducing the hosts to a dismal 79/6 in the 14th over.

The Collapse: Wickets Falling Like Ninepins

Following the early loss of Abhishek Sharma (0) and a triple-strike in the Powerplay by Shadley van Schalkwyk, India’s hopes rested on the middle order. However, USA’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding have proved relentless:

Recent Wicket: Hardik Pandya is the latest to fall, caught in the deep for a scratchy 5.

Spin Trap: Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh and leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin have strangled the run rate, with Mohsin bagging the prized scalp of Rinku Singh (6).

The Lone Warrior: Captain Suryakumar Yadav (25*) remains at the crease, but he is running out of partners as Wankhede crowd watches in stunned silence.

X Explodes! - Fans troll India

Whattttt we aree doingggg man 😭

why we are in hurry



77-6#INDvsUSA — Mayank Rai (@rai_mayank47160) February 7, 2026

Lol we are playing worse than Pakistan. This is ridiculous. #INDvsUSA — VaRuN TYaGi (@varuntyagi619) February 7, 2026

Pakistan ko bharosa dila rahe ki hum bhi bura khelte hai yeh wo nhi hai #INDvsUSA — Kãrãñ Rãj (@KrRj93666412) February 7, 2026

India would gladly take Pakistans boycott after this game. #icct20worldcup2026 #indvsusa — Tuk Tuk Till I Die Cricket Podcast (@TukDie) February 7, 2026

Was this also a part of the new trade deal??? 77-6 🫠#INDvsUSA — Ankur (@TheSinghAnkur) February 7, 2026

Many users are jokingly calling it "India A vs. India B," referencing the high number of Indian-origin players in the USA squad who are currently outplaying the superstars.

Wankhede or New York?: Fans are comparing the collapse to India’s struggles in Nassau County during the 2024 edition, questioning if the team has learned any lessons.