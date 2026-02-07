Fans Brutally Troll India For Shock Collapse Against USA: 'Pakistan Ko Bharosa Dila Rahe...'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketFans Brutally Troll India For Shock Collapse Against USA: 'Pakistan Ko Bharosa Dila Rahe...'

USA’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding have proved relentless against India.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 08:20 PM (IST)

A night that began with an electric opening ceremony at Wankhede has turned into a nightmare for the defending champions. USA, entering as massive underdogs, have left the Indian top and middle order in tatters, reducing the hosts to a dismal 79/6 in the 14th over.

The Collapse: Wickets Falling Like Ninepins

Following the early loss of Abhishek Sharma (0) and a triple-strike in the Powerplay by Shadley van Schalkwyk, India’s hopes rested on the middle order. However, USA’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding have proved relentless:

Recent Wicket: Hardik Pandya is the latest to fall, caught in the deep for a scratchy 5.

Spin Trap: Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh and leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin have strangled the run rate, with Mohsin bagging the prized scalp of Rinku Singh (6).

The Lone Warrior: Captain Suryakumar Yadav (25*) remains at the crease, but he is running out of partners as Wankhede crowd watches in stunned silence.

X  Explodes! - Fans troll India

Many users are jokingly calling it "India A vs. India B," referencing the high number of Indian-origin players in the USA squad who are currently outplaying the superstars.

Wankhede or New York?: Fans are comparing the collapse to India’s struggles in Nassau County during the 2024 edition, questioning if the team has learned any lessons.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 08:17 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs USA India Vs USA T20 World Cup 2026
