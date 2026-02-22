T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out India vs South Africa?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND vs SA Super 8s: The Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup did not get the start fans were hoping for, as the opening fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned without a single delivery bowled, all thanks to rain. With both sides forced to share points, the spotlight now turns to India’s high-stakes clash against South Africa, scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. But what happens if rain plays spoilsport once again? This is a thought that has some fans concerned once again.

What If India vs South Africa Is Abandoned?

If the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8s match is called off due to rain or any unforeseen circumstances, neither team will crash out of the competition, obviously, given that it is still early stages of this round.

Instead, both sides will be awarded one point each, the same outcome as the washed-out Pakistan vs New Zealand fixture.

A no-result would still leave the race for the semi-finals wide open. India would continue to control their destiny, with two crucial Super 8 matches still to come, first against Zimbabwe on February 26 and then against West Indies on March 1.

Wins in those fixtures could be enough to secure qualification.

South Africa, too, would remain firmly in contention. They also have two more matches remaining in the Super 8 stage, meaning today’s result, even if abandoned, would not determine their fate.

Weather Forecast In Ahmedabad

The IND vs SA Super8s match is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Current forecasts suggest clear skies and light winds throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to peak at around 34 degrees celcius, with the mercury dipping to approximately 19 degrees later in the evening.

While rain interruptions appear unlikely, players may have to deal with hot and demanding conditions under the lights.