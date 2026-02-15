Sanjay Manjrekar Faces Online Backlash Over IND vs PAK No-Handshake Policy Criticism

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is still a few hours away, but the intensity is already catching on.

Ever since the horrific terrorist attack in India's Pahalgam region, Indian cricketers have refused any customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts.

Notably, former Indian cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar, isn't fond of the policy, having recently voiced his opinion against it on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what he said:

This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 15, 2026

"This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all."

However, fans have not taken kindly to this take, and Manjrekar is facing a backlash on social media.

Fans Troll Manjrekar Over No-Handshake Tweet

Here are some tweets that followed Sanjay Manjrekar's controversial tweet:

There are many ways of taking limelight sanjay but you always choose the worst.



But this is what we expect from you so no surprises that it comes again from you . — Oxygen (@Oxygen18_) February 15, 2026

Handshake with terrorists??



Dimag kharab hai?? pic.twitter.com/idDGlD7FIQ — Pankaj (@Pankaj41627) February 15, 2026

Stop pretending this is about “spirit of the game.” It’s not. A handshake signals respect. If there’s no respect, there’s no handshake. Let’s make it absolutely clear, we don’t respect the terrorist sympathizers. Simple! — Nevil (@Nevil_XD) February 15, 2026

Did you say even a single word when Pakistani players openly disrespected India through their social media posts? Or does your outrage only work in one direction?



The decision to play or not was taken by the boards. The handshake call was management’s decision. This isn’t new;… — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) February 15, 2026

Imagine shaking hands with players who posted stories against Indian army and victims after Pahalgam incident. Playing or not is board's decision but players can decide if they want to shake hands or not. Keep your opinion to yourself — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) February 15, 2026

You don't see a Pakistani player here. There's a Pakistani player in the T20 team right now who does things like that. pic.twitter.com/8AcLME1898 — mr. ᴩᴀᴛʜᴀᴋ (@mr_pathakshiv) February 15, 2026

We know that you are hurt as you aren’t part of the panel of commentators.



Trying hard to stay relevant huh? pic.twitter.com/Tdqr2ghoTe — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) February 15, 2026

A recent report by The Indian Express has claimed that there will be no handshake between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha after the toss of tonight's India vs Pakistan match.

This, if true, would align with the approach followed in IND vs PAK encounters since the Men’s Asia Cup 2025.