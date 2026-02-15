Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sanjay Manjrekar Faces Online Backlash Over IND vs PAK No-Handshake Policy Criticism

Fans have hit back at Sanjay Manjrekar's stand against India’s no-handshake policy with Pakistani players ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is still a few hours away, but the intensity is already catching on.

Ever since the horrific terrorist attack in India's Pahalgam region, Indian cricketers have refused any customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts. 

Notably, former Indian cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar, isn't fond of the policy, having recently voiced his opinion against it on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what he said:

"This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all."

However, fans have not taken kindly to this take, and Manjrekar is facing a backlash on social media.

Fans Troll Manjrekar Over No-Handshake Tweet

Here are some tweets that followed Sanjay Manjrekar's controversial tweet:

A recent report by The Indian Express has claimed that there will be no handshake between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha after the toss of tonight's India vs Pakistan match.

This, if true, would align with the approach followed in IND vs PAK encounters since the Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with Pakistani counterparts?

Indian cricketers have refused handshakes following a terrorist attack in India's Pahalgam region. This action is a response to the incident.

What is Sanjay Manjrekar's opinion on the no-handshake policy?

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes the no-handshake policy is

Has the no-handshake policy affected specific players?

A report indicates there will be no handshake between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha after the toss of the India vs. Pakistan match.

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Embed widget