T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Info

HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Info

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan showdown set to be held in just a couple of days. Check out match date, time, venue and other details ahead of the clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Few contests in world sport generate the anticipation, emotion, and global attention of an India vs Pakistan cricket match.

More than just a game, it represents history, pride, and passion colliding on one of the sport’s grandest stages. Whenever these two nations meet, millions pause to watch, turning a cricket match into a cultural event.

The latest iteration of this rivalry will unfold at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in just a couple of days from now. The pressure on players is immense, as they are not just representing a team, but a nation’s pride.

So for those interested in catching all the action, here is everything they need to know ahead of the blockbuster showdown.

T20 WC 2026: IND vs PAK Match Date & Time

The upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be played on February 15, 2026, that is this Sunday.

The match is scheduled to start sharp at 7:00 PM IST.

India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series now (haven't been doing so for many years), which makes encounters in ICC tournaments even more significant.

IND vs PAK T20 WC Clash: Venue & Pitch Report

The Men in Blue will take on their arch rivals in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, where they have met before as well.

As for the general pitch report, the surface at this venue generally offers offers a fair contest but gives bowlers a slight edge at the start.

Seamers often find early movement and carry with the new ball, especially in day-night games. As the surface wears, it slows noticeably, bringing spinners into play and making stroke-making more challenging in the latter stages.

IND vs PAK: T20 World Cup Live Streaming Info

Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match live stream on the JioHotstar app and website, but only with a valid subscription.

As for television, it the Star Sports Network TV channels that will air the live match broadcast.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The match will be played on February 15, 2026, and is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match be held?

The match will take place at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

How can I watch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

You can live stream the match on the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription, or watch it on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

What is the pitch report for the R. Premadasa Stadium?

The pitch generally offers a fair contest but gives bowlers a slight edge initially. It can slow down later, favoring spinners.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
