ICC Threatens Strong Action If Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup: Report

HomeSportsCricketICC Threatens Strong Action If Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup: Report

ICC has warned Pakistan of severe sanctions over a potential T20 World Cup 2026 boycott, including suspensions and PSL player restrictions, reports say.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 09:50 AM (IST)

After the removal of Bangladesh from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 due to their refusal of playing in the major host nation, India, a new controversy has taken centre stage.

Pakistan, despite having announced a squad for the coveted tournament, stated unsurity over participation, hinting at a potential boycott over the said ousting.

However, the International Cricket Council has reportedly issued a strong warning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against any such plans, threatening them with severe consequences.

Sanctions, Suspensions, & More: ICC Warns Pakistan

According to a report by Cricbuzz, ICC has informed Pakistan that failing to comply with their participation agreement could lead to strict disciplinary measures.

These could include sanctions, a suspension from international and regional competitions, as well as the revocation of No-Objection Certificates for overseas players taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The report also states that PCB would have no grounds to boycott the tournament or even just the India vs Pakistan match, which is scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka on February 15, 2026.

Such repercussions, if imposed, would potentially deal a major blow to the country, not just in sporting terms, but financially as well. Notably, Pakistan is expected to announce their final decision this coming Friday.

PCB Chief Meets With PAK PM

PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, had a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss the T20 World Cup matter.

He then revealed on social media that a decision over their participation in the tournament would be announced on Friday, or the following Monday:

"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz (Shahbaz) Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,"

Also Check: Pakistan Could Go Bankrupt If It Boycotts 2026 T20 World Cup, Loss Could Run Into Crores

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Bangladesh T20 World Cup PCB ICC Mohsin Naqvi
