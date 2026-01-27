ICC Threatens Strong Action If Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup: Report

After the removal of Bangladesh from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 due to their refusal of playing in the major host nation, India, a new controversy has taken centre stage.

Pakistan, despite having announced a squad for the coveted tournament, stated unsurity over participation, hinting at a potential boycott over the said ousting.

However, the International Cricket Council has reportedly issued a strong warning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against any such plans, threatening them with severe consequences.

Sanctions, Suspensions, & More: ICC Warns Pakistan

According to a report by Cricbuzz, ICC has informed Pakistan that failing to comply with their participation agreement could lead to strict disciplinary measures.

These could include sanctions, a suspension from international and regional competitions, as well as the revocation of No-Objection Certificates for overseas players taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The report also states that PCB would have no grounds to boycott the tournament or even just the India vs Pakistan match, which is scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka on February 15, 2026.

Such repercussions, if imposed, would potentially deal a major blow to the country, not just in sporting terms, but financially as well. Notably, Pakistan is expected to announce their final decision this coming Friday.

PCB Chief Meets With PAK PM

PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, had a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss the T20 World Cup matter.

He then revealed on social media that a decision over their participation in the tournament would be announced on Friday, or the following Monday:

"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz (Shahbaz) Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,"

