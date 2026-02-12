How To Watch India vs Namibia Live: Time, Channel And Streaming App

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHow To Watch India vs Namibia Live: Time, Channel And Streaming App

India vs Namibia will be the second T20 World Cup 2026 fixture at the venue, where Netherlands earlier defeated Namibia.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

How Watch India vs Namibia Live Streaming, Start Time, TV Channel: India are set to play their second group-stage match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia. The Men in Blue began their campaign with a win over USA, while Namibia suffered a defeat against Netherlands in their opener.

There could be a few changes in India's playing XI. Abhishek Sharma, who was recently hospitalized due to a stomach infection, might be rested.

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the previous game because of viral fever, is expected to return to the side. If he is included, Mohammed Siraj - despite picking up three wickets in the last match - could make way. Should Abhishek sit out, Sanju Samson is likely to open alongside Ishan Kishan after missing the first game.

India vs Namibia Venue Details

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 clash will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This will be the second T20 World Cup 2026 fixture at the venue, where Netherlands earlier defeated Namibia.

Match Timing

On February 12, three matches are scheduled in the tournament:

First match: 11:00 AM

Second match: 3:00 PM

India vs Namibia: 7:00 PM (Toss at 6:30 PM)

India vs Namibia Live Telecast, Streaming

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

India's Probable Playing XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

India's campaign so far in T20 WC 2026

Defending champions India kickstarted their 2026 T20 World Cup title defense with a hard-fought 29-run win over USA in Mumbai.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav was the hero, rescuing the side from a precarious 46/4 with a masterful, unbeaten 84. Currently second in Group A, India faces Namibia today in Delhi, likely without opener Abhishek Sharma due to illness.

