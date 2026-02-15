Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026, Group C Super 8 Scenarios For All Teams As West Indies Qualify

T20 World Cup 2026, Group C Super 8 Scenarios For All Teams As West Indies Qualify

West Indies have charged into Super 8s with a win over Nepal. England and Italy prepare for a final-day showdown for the second spot. Take a look at the Group C qualification scenario.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Indies have created history in T20 World Cup 2026, becoming the first team to officially punch their ticket to Super Eight stage.

In a one-sided encounter at Wankhede Stadium, the two-time champions dismantled Nepal by nine wickets on Sunday, February 15.

This win not only keeps Windies' perfect record intact but also marks the end of the road for Nepal, who are now officially eliminated from the tournament.

Group C qualification scenarios: Battle for 2nd Place

With West Indies sitting comfortably at the top with six points, the race for the final qualifying spot from Group C has intensified.

England: Currently in second place with four points from three games. A win against Italy on Monday, February 16, will guarantee their progression to the next stage.

Scotland: Placed third with two points, the Scottish side requires a solitary win in their final fixture and must hope for a massive Italian upset against England to keep their qualification dreams alive.

Italy: The debutants are fourth with two points from two games. To stay in contention, they must find a way to beat England at Eden Gardens, making their final match a high-stakes encounter.

Group C Points Table (As of Feb 15, 2026)

Pos Team P W L Pts NRR
1 West Indies (Q) 3 3 0 6 +1.820
2 England 3 2 1 4 -0.143
3 Scotland 3 1 2 2 +0.359
4 Italy 2 1 1 2 -0.352
5 Nepal (E) 3 0 3 0 -1.942

Tie-Breaker Rules: How Super 8 Spots are Decided

As the tournament enters its final group-stage phase, ICC has outlined strict criteria for breaking ties in the standings:

  1. Total Points: Teams receive 2 points for a win and 1 for a no result.

  2. Number of Wins: If points are equal, the team with more wins is ranked higher.

  3. Net Run Rate (NRR): If wins are also equal, the team with the superior NRR progresses.

  4. Wicket Count: In the rare event that points, wins, and NRR are identical, the team with the higher number of wickets taken throughout the group stage will advance.

Related Video

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

How are tie-breakers decided for Super 8 qualification?

Tie-breakers are decided by total points, then number of wins, followed by Net Run Rate (NRR), and finally the number of wickets taken.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026 T20 World Cup Group Standings WI Vs Nepal Group C Qualification Scenario Group C Standings T20 World Cup 2026 Table
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death
Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death
News
‘Enemy Country’ Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash
‘Enemy Country’ Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshake Between Suryakumar And Salman Agha At Toss - Report
IND vs PAK: No Handshake Between Suryakumar And Salman Agha At Toss - Report
World
‘Where’s Your ID?’: Asim Munir Stopped By Security At Munich Event In Awkward Moment-Watch
‘Where’s Your ID?’: Asim Munir Stopped By Security At Munich Event In Awkward Moment-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ritwik Dutta
Ritwik Dutta
Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget