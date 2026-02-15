T20 World Cup 2026, Group C Super 8 Scenarios For All Teams As West Indies Qualify

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Indies have created history in T20 World Cup 2026, becoming the first team to officially punch their ticket to Super Eight stage.

In a one-sided encounter at Wankhede Stadium, the two-time champions dismantled Nepal by nine wickets on Sunday, February 15.

This win not only keeps Windies' perfect record intact but also marks the end of the road for Nepal, who are now officially eliminated from the tournament.

Group C qualification scenarios: Battle for 2nd Place

With West Indies sitting comfortably at the top with six points, the race for the final qualifying spot from Group C has intensified.

England: Currently in second place with four points from three games. A win against Italy on Monday, February 16, will guarantee their progression to the next stage.

Scotland: Placed third with two points, the Scottish side requires a solitary win in their final fixture and must hope for a massive Italian upset against England to keep their qualification dreams alive.

Italy: The debutants are fourth with two points from two games. To stay in contention, they must find a way to beat England at Eden Gardens, making their final match a high-stakes encounter.

Group C Points Table (As of Feb 15, 2026)

Pos Team P W L Pts NRR 1 West Indies (Q) 3 3 0 6 +1.820 2 England 3 2 1 4 -0.143 3 Scotland 3 1 2 2 +0.359 4 Italy 2 1 1 2 -0.352 5 Nepal (E) 3 0 3 0 -1.942

Tie-Breaker Rules: How Super 8 Spots are Decided

As the tournament enters its final group-stage phase, ICC has outlined strict criteria for breaking ties in the standings:

Total Points: Teams receive 2 points for a win and 1 for a no result. Number of Wins: If points are equal, the team with more wins is ranked higher. Net Run Rate (NRR): If wins are also equal, the team with the superior NRR progresses. Wicket Count: In the rare event that points, wins, and NRR are identical, the team with the higher number of wickets taken throughout the group stage will advance.