T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule Out: India vs Pakistan Clash On This Date

T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule: International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (November 25) announced Men's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. In a bid for their second consecutive title, India will defend their crown at home after winning the 2024 edition.

A total of 55 matches will be played in the tournament across 8 venues (five from India and three from Sri Lanka). The T20 World Cup matches will be staged across several major venues, including Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, as well as Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium and Sinhalese Sports Club) and Kandy.

Italy will be making a World Cup debut this year. India will be playing a World Cup without any of its modern-day greats like Virat, Rohit and Dhoni.

The expanded tournament will feature 20 teams competing in a format that includes a group stage, Super Eight, semifinals, and the final.

From each group, the best two teams will progress to the Super Eight, forming two groups of four teams each. The top two from these groups will qualify for the semifinals, leading up to the final match

T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule - Timings in IST

Group A (India’s Group)

Feb 7: Pakistan vs Netherlands – Colombo – 11:00 AM

Feb 7: India vs USA – Mumbai – 7:00 PM

Feb 10: Pakistan vs USA – Colombo – 7:00 PM

Feb 12: India vs Namibia – Delhi – 7:00 PM

Feb 13: USA vs Netherlands – Chennai – 7:00 PM

Feb 15: USA vs Namibia – Chennai – 3:00 PM

Feb 15: India vs Pakistan – Colombo – 7:00 PM

Feb 18: Pakistan vs Namibia – Colombo – 3:00 PM

Feb 18: India vs Netherlands – Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

Group B

Feb 8: Sri Lanka vs Ireland – Colombo – 7:00 PM

Feb 9: Zimbabwe vs Oman – Colombo – 3:00 PM

Feb 11: Australia vs Ireland – Colombo – 3:00 PM

Feb 12: Sri Lanka vs Oman – Kandy – 11:00 AM

Feb 13: Australia vs Zimbabwe – Colombo – 11:00 AM

Feb 14: Ireland vs Oman – Colombo – 11:00 AM

Feb 16: Australia vs Sri Lanka – Kandy – 7:00 PM

Feb 19: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe – Colombo – 3:00 PM

Feb 20: Australia vs Oman – Kandy – 7:00 PM

Group C

Feb 7: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Kolkata – 3:00 PM

Feb 8: England vs Nepal – Mumbai – 3:00 PM

Feb 9: Bangladesh vs Italy – Kolkata – 11:00 AM

Feb 11: England vs West Indies – Mumbai – 7:00 PM

Feb 14: England vs Bangladesh – Kolkata – 3:00 PM

Feb 15: West Indies vs Nepal – Mumbai – 11:00 AM

Feb 16: England vs Italy – Kolkata – 3:00 PM

Feb 17: Bangladesh vs Nepal – Mumbai – 7:00 PM

Feb 19: West Indies vs Italy – Kolkata – 11:00 AM

Group D

Feb 8: New Zealand vs Afghanistan – Chennai – 11:00 AM

Feb 9: South Africa vs Canada – Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

Feb 10: New Zealand vs UAE – Chennai – 3:00 PM

Feb 11: South Africa vs Afghanistan – Ahmedabad – 11:00 AM

Feb 13: Canada vs UAE – Delhi – 3:00 PM

Feb 14: New Zealand vs South Africa – Ahmedabad – 7:00 PM

Feb 16: Afghanistan vs UAE – Delhi – 11:00 AM

Feb 17: New Zealand vs Canada – Chennai – 11:00 AM

Feb 18: South Africa vs UAE – Delhi – 11:00 AM

Feb 19: Afghanistan vs Canada – Chennai – 7:00 PM

When Is India vs Pakistan Match In T20 World Cup 2026?

India vs Pakistan Match In T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on February 15 at.

Group stage: The 20 participating teams are divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next round.

Super Eight: The qualifying eight teams will be placed into two groups of four. Based on their rankings, the top two teams from each Super Eight group will proceed to the knockout stage.

Knockout stage: The semifinals will be played in Mumbai and Kolkata (or Colombo if Pakistan or Sri Lanka are involved) with the final taking place in Ahmedabad, unless Pakistan advances, in which case it would shift to Colombo.

Key dates: The event is scheduled to run for 31 days, starting on February 7 and concluding with the final on March 8, 2026.

Qualified teams and group breakdown

A total of 20 teams have qualified through different pathways. India and Sri Lanka secured automatic qualification as co-hosts.

The top seven teams from the 2024 T20 World Cup (excluding the host nations) also gained entry, along with the next three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20I rankings. The final eight spots were filled via regional qualifiers.

The teams have been divided into the following groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, USA

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Group C: Bnagladesh, England, Italy, Nepal, West Indies

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE