T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Top 5 Run-Scorers In India vs New Zealand T20I History

IND VS NZ Final: The T20 World Cup Final Between India and New Zealand is just hours away, and both teams are all set to battle for one last time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While New Zealand aims for their maiden title, India is looking to cement their dynasty as three-time champions. For the Men in Blue, the primary source of confidence lies in a batting lineup that has historically feasted on Black Caps' bowling.

From modern-day innovators to seasoned veterans, here are the top five batsmen who have dominated the IND vs. NZ T20I charts leading into today's grand finale.

1. Suryakumar Yadav (526 Runs)

The Indian captain isn't just the world's top-ranked T20 batter; he is officially the most prolific run-getter in this specific rivalry. Since 2021, SKY has treated New Zealand’s attack like a training session, boasting a massive average of 58.44.

His strike rate against the Kiwis stands at a staggering 170.77, including a memorable unbeaten 111 in Mount Maunganui.

2. Rohit Sharma (511 Runs)

The former skipper and 2024 World Cup-winning captain sits just behind Yadav. Rohit’s longevity in the format has seen him feature in 17 matches against the Black Caps, providing the steady starts India has often relied upon.

Rohit has notched six half-centuries against New Zealand, the most by any player in this fixture.

3. Colin Munro (426 Runs)

New Zealand’s primary representative in the top three, Munro remains one of the few Kiwis to have truly mastered Indian conditions. Though no longer in the current XI, his legacy as a "centurion" in this rivalry (109* in Rajkot) set the blueprint for aggressive opening.

Munro’s 149.00 strike rate against India remains one of the highest for a New Zealand top-order batter with over 10 innings.

4. Tim Seifert (425 Runs)

A constant thorn in India’s side, Seifert’s ability to manipulate the Powerplay has seen him climb to the fourth spot. His battles with Indian spinners in the middle overs have often decided the momentum of the game.

Seifert has played 15 matches against India, maintaining an aggressive role that has consistently challenged India's defensive lines.

5. Kane Williamson (419 Runs)

The "Ice Man" rounds out the top five. While others on this list rely on raw power, Williamson’s runs have come through tactical precision and anchoring the innings, often acting as the glue that allows the likes of Finn Allen to explode.

Williamson has led New Zealand in 13 of these encounters, making him the most experienced tactical mind in this rivalry.