OPINION | T20 World Cup Chaos: BCCI Had The Power To Stop It, And Didn't

As we look at the current calm following India-Pakistan-Bangladesh tussle ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2025 February 15 blockbuster, it is clear that the entire saga was a masterclass in "avoidable chaos."

This wasn't just about a match; it was a geopolitical game of chicken that started in an IPL auction room and nearly ended in a billion-dollar broadcast disaster.

The Mustafizur Problem

In January, BCCI told Kolkata Knight Riders that they could not have their star bowler, Mustafizur Rahman after the franchise had already bought him for ₹9.20 crore.

The Indian board's late intervention - citing rising geopolitical tensions and security concerns following tragic killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh - forced KKR's hand. For KKR, this was a massive tactical setback. They lost a world-class left-arm pacer just as their strategy was taking shape, and while they were granted a replacement, the market for elite death bowlers had already dried up.

Chain Reaction: Security Threats and Solidarity

What followed was a textbook example of "tit-for-tat" diplomacy:

On January 4, Bangladesh interim government and BCB cited "security threats" in India as a reason to seek a venue change for their World Cup games. The irony was palpable - citing security in India while BCCI had just cited it in Bangladesh.

ICC remained firm, rejecting BCB's request for a move to Sri Lanka. When Bangladesh refused to budge, ICC took the unprecedented step on January 23 of replacing them with Scotland.

Pakistan enters the fray

Out of nowhere, Pakistan Cricket Board, under Mohsin Naqvi, entered the fray. On February 1, Pakistan announced it would boycott IND vs PAK February 15 T20 World Cup 2026 match against India in Colombo, claiming "solidarity with Bangladesh." It was a strategic move to pressure ICC and BCCI, framing the boycott as a moral stand against India's hosting.

How Things Spiraled Out of Control

Once BCCI said India wasn't safe for Mustafizur, Bangladesh got angry. They hit back by saying India wasn't safe for their team either. Then, Pakistan joined in. Out of nowhere, they said they would boycott the big India vs Pakistan T20 WC match on February 15 to "support" Bangladesh.

For a few days, it looked like the biggest match in cricket was cancelled. ICC was panicking because losing that match would mean losing over ₹2,000 crore in TV money.

My Opinion: This was Avoidable

Honestly, BCCI could have stopped all of this. If they knew there was political tension, they should have never let Mustafizur enter the IPL auction in the first place.

By letting KKR buy him and then taking him away, they made everyone angry. KKR is the one suffering now because they can't find a good replacement, and the whole T20 World 2026 Cup almost fell apart because of one bad decision.

BCCI could have saved the global cricket ecosystem this entire headache by practicing preventative administration.

Exclusion of a single player - however justified by the external climate - gave BCB the ammunition to question India's safety as a host, which in turn gave PCB a platform to play the "solidarity" card. For a board as powerful as BCCI, lack of foresight was surprising!