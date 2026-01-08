Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBangladesh Won’t Play T20 World Cup At Cost Of ‘National Humiliation’, Says Sports Minister

Bangladesh Won’t Play T20 World Cup At Cost Of ‘National Humiliation’, Says Sports Minister

Bangladesh stand firm on their stance on not wanting to play the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India, citing security concerns for their players.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A new chapter has been added to the on-going Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 venue shift row, with the country's sports minister stating they won't compete at the cost of 'national humiliation'.

Following the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) asked the ICC to have their T20 World Cup match venues moved outside of India. 

While no concrete decision has seemingly been made over the matter so far, Bangladesh government's sports minister, Asif Nazrul, as per Cricbuzz, said this to reporters following a meeting with BCB:

"We sat together with the BCB directors, Bulbul bhai, Faruque bhai and everyone else. Today we discussed the situation and we all agreed that Bangladesh earned qualification for the T20 World Cup through hard work. We are a cricket-crazy nation and we definitely want to play, but we do not want to play the World Cup at the cost of national humiliation,"

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins February 7, 2026. Bangladesh's first match is against West Indies in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens on the said date.

ICC Hasn't Understood Our Security Concerns: Nazrul

The Bangladeshi sports minister went on to add that after receiving a letter on the matter from the ICC, they feel as if their security concerns haven't been understood completely.

"After reading the letter we received from the ICC today, it felt to us that they have not fully understood the serious security situation that has developed in India for Bangladeshi cricketers,"

He intends to write another letter to the ICC regarding the venue-shift issue, and will take a decision based on what the response is from the apex cricket board.

"The letter [to ICC] will be sent tonight or by tomorrow morning and after that, whatever the situation becomes, we will sit and take a decision."

Also Check: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wreaks Havoc With 63-Ball Century As India U-19 Thrash South Africa

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Bangladesh want their T20 World Cup venues moved from India?

Bangladesh's sports minister stated concerns about 'national humiliation' and security issues for their cricketers in India, particularly after Mustafizur Rahman's removal from an IPL squad.

What prompted the Bangladesh Cricket Board to ask the ICC for a venue change?

The BCB requested a venue shift after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026.

Has the ICC responded to Bangladesh's request for venue changes?

The Bangladeshi sports minister indicated that the ICC's response did not fully address their security concerns, and they plan to send another letter.

When is the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to begin?

The T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, with Bangladesh's first match in Kolkata.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh BCB ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh T20 World Cup
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Cities
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
World
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget