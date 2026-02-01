Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketNo T20 World Cup? Bangladesh Create New Tournament To Keep Players Engaged

No T20 World Cup? Bangladesh Create New Tournament To Keep Players Engaged

The initiative aims to keep the national stars match-ready and boost morale after the team was replaced by Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 10:02 AM (IST)

Here's how Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has responded to T20 World Cup 2026 absence: Following the confirmation that Bangladesh will not participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially launched a domestic tournament titled “Odommo Bangladesh” (Indomitable Bangladesh).

The initiative aims to keep the national stars match-ready and boost morale after the team was replaced by Scotland in the global event.

Tournament Details & Format:

Venue: All matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Dates: The tournament kicks off on February 5, with the grand final scheduled for February 9.

Teams: A three-team competition featuring Dhumketu XI, Durbar XI, and Duronto XI.

Prize Pool: A big investment of BDT 2.5 crore (1.86 crore) covering prize money and participation fees.

Key Captaincy Appointments

Litton Das (Dhumketu XI): The national T20 skipper will lead the first side, looking to maintain his aggressive leadership style.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Durbar XI): The Test captain takes the reins of the second team, ensuring the country's core leadership is involved.

Akbar Ali (Duronto XI): The U19 World Cup-winning captain has been rewarded with a leadership role, signaling a focus on the next generation.

Why Bangladesh was removed from T20 World Cup 2026?

The exclusion of Bangladesh from 2026 T20 World Cup stems from a stalemate between Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and ICC regarding match locations.

Citing security concerns, BCB requested that their group-stage fixtures be moved from India to co-host Sri Lanka.

However, ICC rejected this demand following independent security assessments, which found no "credible or verifiable threat" to the team in India.

ICC also emphasized that late schedule changes were logistically unfeasible due to broadcast, ticketing, and operational commitments already in place for the February 7 start.

When BCB remained firm in its refusal to travel to India, ICC officially replaced them with Scotland, the highest-ranked team that hadn't originally qualified.

Now, Bangladesh will miss a T20 World Cup for the first time in history, while Scotland joins Group C alongside England and West Indies.

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
