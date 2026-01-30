Abrar Ahmed Takes Swipe At India? Teases Bold Celebration vs 'Certain Teams' In T20 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan got their bilateral T20I campaign off to a winning start against Australia, with Abrar Ahmed starring with both bat and ball.

The all-rounder top-scored with 40 runs, helping Pakistan post 168, and then took two wickets for just 10 runs in four overs as the visitors were restricted to 146.

However, attention quickly shifted to his animated send-off, a gesture he had previously shelved, seemingly due to backlash.

The celebration, where he motions a dismissed batsman to walk back to the dressing room, sparked controversy last year, particularly after he used it against Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Abrar Hints At Controversial Sendoff Against Certain Teams

When asked whether he would continue using this celebration during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Abrar offered a blunt response.

He said he would do it whenever he felt like it, signalling no intent to hold back on the big stage, especially against 'certain teams'.

"Whenever I feel like it, I will keep doing it, there are certain teams against whom I will keep doing it."

While he didn't name these 'certain teams' the jibe seems to be aimed at India, Pakistan's arch rival.

Abrar was seen indulging in the celebration earlier during the Champions Trophy, as stated, as well as in the Asia Cup, in which Pakistan lost all of its three clashes against the Men in Blue.

India and Pakistan are drawn in the same group for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7, with their high-voltage clash scheduled for February 15 in Sri Lanka.

All of Pakistan’s matches are slated to be played in Sri Lanka, although uncertainty remains over their participation at the moment, with the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, indicating that a final call will be taken by today, January 30, or the coming Monday.