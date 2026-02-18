5 Oldest Players To Play In T20 World Cup 2026; Aamir Kaleem Creates History At 44

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket5 Oldest Players To Play In T20 World Cup 2026; Aamir Kaleem Creates History At 44

Experience takes center stage in Colombo! Aamir Kaleem becomes the oldest player in T20 World Cup history at 44, leading a pack of veterans who prove that class is permanent.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The T20 World Cup 2026 is proving that in the world’s most frantic format, experience is the ultimate currency. While the game continues to lean toward youth and explosive power, a elite group of veterans is rewriting the record books. Leading the pack is Oman’s Aamir Kaleem, who has officially etched his name in history as the oldest player to ever feature in a T20 World Cup.

Aamir Kaleem

At 44 years and 81 days, Aamir Kaleem shattered the all-time record when he took the field for Oman against Zimbabwe in Colombo. He eclipsed the previous record held by former Hong Kong captain Ryan Campbell. Far from just a "legacy selection," Kaleem proved his worth by smashing a 29-ball fifty against Ireland, becoming the oldest player in the tournament’s history to record a half-century.

Players Above 40 In T20 World Cup 2026

Player Team Age Milestone
Aamir Kaleem Oman 44 Oldest ever to play & score a WC fifty
Mohammad Nadeem Oman 43 Record for the slowest WC fifty (52 balls)
Wayne Madsen Italy 42 Dual-sport star (represented SA in Hockey)
Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 41 Appearing in his 10th consecutive ICC tournament
Roelof van der Merwe Netherlands 41 Continued success after switching from South Africa

From Hockey Turf to Cricket Crease

Perhaps the most unique story among the veterans is that of Italy’s Wayne Madsen. At 42, Madsen is making his T20 World Cup debut, but it isn't his first global showpiece. The veteran previously represented South Africa in the 2006 Hockey World Cup, making him one of the rare athletes to have competed in World Cups across two different sports.

Nabi and Van der Merwe: The Ageless All-Rounders

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi and the Netherlands’ Roelof van der Merwe, both 41, remain indispensable to their respective sides. Nabi, often referred to as "The President," has been a mainstay since Afghanistan’s debut in 2010. Similarly, Van der Merwe has mastered the art of "explosive longevity," adapting his training to maintain the sprint speed required for his trademark diving stops in the field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the oldest player to ever feature in a T20 World Cup?

Oman's Aamir Kaleem is the oldest player to ever feature in a T20 World Cup, taking the field at 44 years and 81 days old.

Who holds the record for the oldest player to score a T20 World Cup fifty?

Aamir Kaleem also holds the record for the oldest player to score a half-century in the T20 World Cup, achieving this feat with a 29-ball fifty against Ireland.

Which player has competed in World Cups for two different sports?

Italy's Wayne Madsen is a dual-sport star, having previously represented South Africa in the 2006 Hockey World Cup before debuting in the T20 World Cup.

Who are the notable 41-year-old all-rounders in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan and Roelof van der Merwe of the Netherlands are both 41 and continue to be vital all-rounders for their respective teams.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Nabi Aamir Kaleem Roelof Van Der Merwe T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026 Wayne Madsen Mohammad Nadeem
Embed widget