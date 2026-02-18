Oman's Aamir Kaleem is the oldest player to ever feature in a T20 World Cup, taking the field at 44 years and 81 days old.
5 Oldest Players To Play In T20 World Cup 2026; Aamir Kaleem Creates History At 44
Experience takes center stage in Colombo! Aamir Kaleem becomes the oldest player in T20 World Cup history at 44, leading a pack of veterans who prove that class is permanent.
The T20 World Cup 2026 is proving that in the world’s most frantic format, experience is the ultimate currency. While the game continues to lean toward youth and explosive power, a elite group of veterans is rewriting the record books. Leading the pack is Oman’s Aamir Kaleem, who has officially etched his name in history as the oldest player to ever feature in a T20 World Cup.
Aamir Kaleem
At 44 years and 81 days, Aamir Kaleem shattered the all-time record when he took the field for Oman against Zimbabwe in Colombo. He eclipsed the previous record held by former Hong Kong captain Ryan Campbell. Far from just a "legacy selection," Kaleem proved his worth by smashing a 29-ball fifty against Ireland, becoming the oldest player in the tournament’s history to record a half-century.
Players Above 40 In T20 World Cup 2026
|Player
|Team
|Age
|Milestone
|Aamir Kaleem
|Oman
|44
|Oldest ever to play & score a WC fifty
|Mohammad Nadeem
|Oman
|43
|Record for the slowest WC fifty (52 balls)
|Wayne Madsen
|Italy
|42
|Dual-sport star (represented SA in Hockey)
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|41
|Appearing in his 10th consecutive ICC tournament
|Roelof van der Merwe
|Netherlands
|41
|Continued success after switching from South Africa
From Hockey Turf to Cricket Crease
Perhaps the most unique story among the veterans is that of Italy’s Wayne Madsen. At 42, Madsen is making his T20 World Cup debut, but it isn't his first global showpiece. The veteran previously represented South Africa in the 2006 Hockey World Cup, making him one of the rare athletes to have competed in World Cups across two different sports.
Nabi and Van der Merwe: The Ageless All-Rounders
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi and the Netherlands’ Roelof van der Merwe, both 41, remain indispensable to their respective sides. Nabi, often referred to as "The President," has been a mainstay since Afghanistan’s debut in 2010. Similarly, Van der Merwe has mastered the art of "explosive longevity," adapting his training to maintain the sprint speed required for his trademark diving stops in the field.
