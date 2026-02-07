IND vs USA T20 WC 2026: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will feature India vs USA as one of its opening-day fixtures, following a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The defending champions, now led by Suryakumar Yadav, enter a new era with a young batch of superstars, backed by a some veterans from their previous trophy-winning run.

USA, on the other hand, enter as underdogs to watch out for. As fans wait for all the action to begin, here's a look at when and where they can watch the ICC T20 World Cup IND vs USA Live stream and TV broadcast.

IND vs USA: T20 World Cup Live Streaming Info

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHostar app and/or website for fans to enjoy at home.

However, a paid subscription will be required to watch the tournament fixtures on this online platform. Different subscription plans are available, varying by price and durations for fans to choose from.

T20 WC India vs USA: TV Broadcast Details

Certain Star Sports Network channels will air the IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup match on television.

Rest of the tournament matches will also be broadcast on TV in India on the Star Sports Network itself.

IND vs USA T20 World Cup: Date & Time

The India vs USA T20 World Cup match is scheduled to be played today, February 7, 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:00 PM IST onwards.

The coin toss should hence, as per traditional cricket customs, is expected to be conducted at around 6:30 PM IST.

Readers should also note that an opening ceremony will take place before the IND vs USA match at the Wankhede Stadium from 6:00 PM onwards, featuring celebrity performers and a trophy presentation.

