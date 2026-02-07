Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs USA T20 WC 2026: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

IND vs USA T20 WC 2026: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India vs USA match to played later today in Mumbai. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast, and timings for the clash ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 10:20 AM (IST)

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will feature India vs USA as one of its opening-day fixtures, following a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The defending champions, now led by Suryakumar Yadav, enter a new era with a young batch of superstars, backed by a some veterans from their previous trophy-winning run.

USA, on the other hand, enter as underdogs to watch out for. As fans wait for all the action to begin, here's a look at when and where they can watch the ICC T20 World Cup IND vs USA Live stream and TV broadcast.

IND vs USA: T20 World Cup Live Streaming Info

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHostar app and/or website for fans to enjoy at home.

However, a paid subscription will be required to watch the tournament fixtures on this online platform. Different subscription plans are available, varying by price and durations for fans to choose from.

T20 WC India vs USA: TV Broadcast Details

Certain Star Sports Network channels will air the IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup match on television.

Rest of the tournament matches will also be broadcast on TV in India on the Star Sports Network itself.

IND vs USA T20 World Cup: Date & Time

The India vs USA T20 World Cup match is scheduled to be played today, February 7, 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:00 PM IST onwards.

The coin toss should hence, as per traditional cricket customs, is expected to be conducted at around 6:30 PM IST.

Readers should also note that an opening ceremony will take place before the IND vs USA match at the Wankhede Stadium from 6:00 PM onwards, featuring celebrity performers and a trophy presentation. 

Check Out: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Time, Performers, Streaming Info

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs USA India Vs USA T20 WC Live Streaming
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
'All India Breakdown' Disrupts Rides: Why Are Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike Today?
