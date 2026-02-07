Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 WC 2026 IND vs USA Live Streaming: How To Watch Match For Free

T20 WC 2026 IND vs USA Live Streaming: How To Watch Match For Free

Looking to watch IND vs USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash without paying? Here’s how fans can catch the tournament's marquee opening match for free.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway with a marquee opening-day clash as India face USA at Mumbai’s legendary Wankhede Stadium.

The Men in Blue, reigning champions, begin their title defence under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, blending fearless young talent with a core of experienced campaigners from their previous triumph.

USA arrive with little pressure but plenty of curiosity around them, making them a potential surprise package early in the competition.

With anticipation building among fans, attention turns to the live streaming broadcast details, which the JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports Network will provide. However, there is also a way to watch the IND vs USA T20 WC match for free.

IND vs USA T20 WC: Free TV Broadcast

As mentioned, the JioHotstar app and website will live stream the India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup match, but only for those with a paid subscription of the platform. 

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch the clash online for free. That said, fans can watch the match for free on TV even if they do not have the Star Sports Network channels in their package.

The DD Sports TV channel will air India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches free of cost.

IND vs USA: T20 World Cup Match Timings

The IND vs USA match will be played today, February 7, 2026, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

As is customary, the toss is expected to take place around 6:30 PM IST. Adding to the spectacle, an opening ceremony will precede the match at the Wankhede Stadium, beginning at 6:00 PM IST.

The ceremony will include live performances by popular artists along with the official presentation of the ICC T20 World Cup trophy, marking the formal start of the tournament.

Hence, fans are advised to tune in before time so as to not miss any of the action.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup match?

You can watch the match live on the JioHotstar app/website with a paid subscription, or for free on the DD Sports TV channel.

What time is the IND vs USA T20 World Cup match today?

The match is scheduled for February 7, 2026, with the first ball at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is expected around 6:30 PM IST.

Is there a way to watch the India vs USA match online for free?

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup match online for free.

What time does the opening ceremony start?

The opening ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, preceding the match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs USA India Vs USA IND Vs USA Live Streaming
