The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway with a marquee opening-day clash as India face USA at Mumbai’s legendary Wankhede Stadium.

The Men in Blue, reigning champions, begin their title defence under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, blending fearless young talent with a core of experienced campaigners from their previous triumph.

USA arrive with little pressure but plenty of curiosity around them, making them a potential surprise package early in the competition.

With anticipation building among fans, attention turns to the live streaming broadcast details, which the JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports Network will provide. However, there is also a way to watch the IND vs USA T20 WC match for free.

IND vs USA T20 WC: Free TV Broadcast

As mentioned, the JioHotstar app and website will live stream the India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup match, but only for those with a paid subscription of the platform.

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch the clash online for free. That said, fans can watch the match for free on TV even if they do not have the Star Sports Network channels in their package.

The DD Sports TV channel will air India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches free of cost.

IND vs USA: T20 World Cup Match Timings

The IND vs USA match will be played today, February 7, 2026, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

As is customary, the toss is expected to take place around 6:30 PM IST. Adding to the spectacle, an opening ceremony will precede the match at the Wankhede Stadium, beginning at 6:00 PM IST.

The ceremony will include live performances by popular artists along with the official presentation of the ICC T20 World Cup trophy, marking the formal start of the tournament.

Hence, fans are advised to tune in before time so as to not miss any of the action.