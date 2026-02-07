Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 WC 2026 IND vs USA: Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

T20 WC 2026 IND vs USA: Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 features India vs USA as its marquee opening-day clash. Check out head-to-head record, general pitch report, and more details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will get underway today with India locking horns with the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

With the spotlight firmly on the defending champions, this clash marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Men in Blue under Suryakumar Yadav, blending fearless youth with proven match-winners from their title-winning core.

For the USA, this is more than just an opening fixture. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of world cricket’s giants, on a stage watched by millions. Associate nations have steadily closed the gap in recent years, and the Americans will be eager to show that they belong in the global conversation.

IND vs USA T20 WC 2026: Head-To-Head Stats

India and USA have only met once in the T20 International format, and that was at the last ICC T20 World Cup, which was held in the USA and West Indies in 2024.

Back then, the co-hosts batted first, putting on a 110-run total on the board. Low from general standards, but not exactly easy on the New York surface. However, India won that fixture rather comfortably by 7 wickets.

IND vs USA Venue: General Pitch Report

While the accurate pitch report for today's India vs USA T20 WC 2026 fixture will be provided closer to match time, Wankhede Stadium's conditions are well recorded.

The wicket at this venue is generally known to favour batters, with consistent bounce allowing free strokeplay.

The compact boundaries and quick outfield further tilt the balance towards big totals. However, fast bowlers can extract some assistance early on, especially with a new ball.

Adding to Wankhede’s reputation for high-scoring thrillers is an electric opening ceremony, and the pressure of a World Cup curtain-raiser, all the ingredients for a compelling start to the tournament.

IND vs USA T20 WC 2026: How To Watch Live Stream?

Fans can watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup match on live stream on the Jio Hotstar app and website. 

On TV, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST onwards.

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening match between India and USA being played?

The opening match between India and USA is being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

What is the head-to-head record between India and USA in T20 Internationals?

India and USA have played each other only once in T20 Internationals. India won that match by 7 wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

What is the general pitch report for Wankhede Stadium?

Wankhede Stadium's pitch generally favors batters with good bounce for strokeplay. Fast bowlers might get some assistance early on with the new ball.

How can I watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match live?

You can watch the live stream on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on TV.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Wankhede Stadium IND Vs USA India Vs USA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Interim Trade Framework
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Trade Deal
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
India
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
India
‘All India Breakdown’ Disrupts Rides: Why Are Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike Today?
‘All India Breakdown’ Disrupts Rides: Why Are Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike Today?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi’s Two-Day Malaysia Visit Begins Today
GLOBAL TRADE: India–US Trade Deal Framework Released, $500 Billion Target Set
Tragic News: Speeding Container Rams into Bus, Passengers Crushed
Breaking News: Janakpuri Tragedy Triggers Action, Delhi Govt Suspends Officials
Breaking News: PM Modi Begins Two-Day Malaysia Visit, Third Trip to the Country
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget