The opening match between India and USA is being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
T20 WC 2026 IND vs USA: Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 features India vs USA as its marquee opening-day clash. Check out head-to-head record, general pitch report, and more details ahead.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will get underway today with India locking horns with the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
With the spotlight firmly on the defending champions, this clash marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Men in Blue under Suryakumar Yadav, blending fearless youth with proven match-winners from their title-winning core.
For the USA, this is more than just an opening fixture. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of world cricket’s giants, on a stage watched by millions. Associate nations have steadily closed the gap in recent years, and the Americans will be eager to show that they belong in the global conversation.
IND vs USA T20 WC 2026: Head-To-Head Stats
India and USA have only met once in the T20 International format, and that was at the last ICC T20 World Cup, which was held in the USA and West Indies in 2024.
Back then, the co-hosts batted first, putting on a 110-run total on the board. Low from general standards, but not exactly easy on the New York surface. However, India won that fixture rather comfortably by 7 wickets.
IND vs USA Venue: General Pitch Report
While the accurate pitch report for today's India vs USA T20 WC 2026 fixture will be provided closer to match time, Wankhede Stadium's conditions are well recorded.
The wicket at this venue is generally known to favour batters, with consistent bounce allowing free strokeplay.
The compact boundaries and quick outfield further tilt the balance towards big totals. However, fast bowlers can extract some assistance early on, especially with a new ball.
Adding to Wankhede’s reputation for high-scoring thrillers is an electric opening ceremony, and the pressure of a World Cup curtain-raiser, all the ingredients for a compelling start to the tournament.
IND vs USA T20 WC 2026: How To Watch Live Stream?
Fans can watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup match on live stream on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
On TV, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST onwards.
Related Video
Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening match between India and USA being played?
What is the head-to-head record between India and USA in T20 Internationals?
India and USA have played each other only once in T20 Internationals. India won that match by 7 wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
What is the general pitch report for Wankhede Stadium?
Wankhede Stadium's pitch generally favors batters with good bounce for strokeplay. Fast bowlers might get some assistance early on with the new ball.
How can I watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match live?
You can watch the live stream on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on TV.