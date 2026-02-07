T20 WC 2026 IND vs USA: Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will get underway today with India locking horns with the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

With the spotlight firmly on the defending champions, this clash marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Men in Blue under Suryakumar Yadav, blending fearless youth with proven match-winners from their title-winning core.

For the USA, this is more than just an opening fixture. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of world cricket’s giants, on a stage watched by millions. Associate nations have steadily closed the gap in recent years, and the Americans will be eager to show that they belong in the global conversation.

IND vs USA T20 WC 2026: Head-To-Head Stats

India and USA have only met once in the T20 International format, and that was at the last ICC T20 World Cup, which was held in the USA and West Indies in 2024.

Back then, the co-hosts batted first, putting on a 110-run total on the board. Low from general standards, but not exactly easy on the New York surface. However, India won that fixture rather comfortably by 7 wickets.

IND vs USA Venue: General Pitch Report

While the accurate pitch report for today's India vs USA T20 WC 2026 fixture will be provided closer to match time, Wankhede Stadium's conditions are well recorded.

The wicket at this venue is generally known to favour batters, with consistent bounce allowing free strokeplay.

The compact boundaries and quick outfield further tilt the balance towards big totals. However, fast bowlers can extract some assistance early on, especially with a new ball.

Adding to Wankhede’s reputation for high-scoring thrillers is an electric opening ceremony, and the pressure of a World Cup curtain-raiser, all the ingredients for a compelling start to the tournament.

IND vs USA T20 WC 2026: How To Watch Live Stream?

Fans can watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup match on live stream on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

On TV, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST onwards.