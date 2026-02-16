WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya React Angrily After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

They have extended their head-to-head record against the arch rival in this particular tournament to a dominant 8-1 mark, but while it was all smiles for most players, sparks did fly post-match in the Indian camp.

During 18th over, Hardik Pandya had the opportunity to finish the match early, but Kuldeep Yadav dropped a regulation chance at the boundary line, as the ball popped out of his hands and went over the ropes for a six.

Hardik did manage to secure the last wicket later in the same over, but looked frustrated with Kuldeep afterwards. Even India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav looked angry.

Surya, Hardik's Heated Exchange With Kuldeep

Hardik aur Surya dono ne kal kuldeep ko pela hai 😂😂pic.twitter.com/pKYdNktCqE — Ragaa (@Ragaa_07) February 16, 2026

As can be seen in the video above, Hardik Pandya appears to be saying something angrily to the spinner. Later on, Suryakumar Yadav also looks frustrated with him.

Kuldeep Yadav has previously faced criticism from senior teammates for his fielding as well, with footage from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 capturing both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expressing their displeasure.

This was his first match in this year's tournament, and besides the dropped catch, went rather well. Bowling 3 overs, Kuldeep conceded just 14 runs, and even dismissed Mohammad Nawaz.

That said, it is unsure if India will continue with him in the playing XI as they return home for their remaining fixtures. Kuldeep was brought in for fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, since the Colombo pitch conditions favoured spin bowling.

When Is India's Next T20 WC Match?

India have qualified to the Super 8s round of the ICC T20 World Cup, but still have one game left in the group stage.

They will take on Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Wednesday, that is February 18, 2026.

