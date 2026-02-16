India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya React Angrily After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Catch
India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in T20 World Cup 2026, extending their 8-1 head-to-head record, while Hardik Pandya shows frustration at Kuldeep Yadav’s dropped catch.
India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.
They have extended their head-to-head record against the arch rival in this particular tournament to a dominant 8-1 mark, but while it was all smiles for most players, sparks did fly post-match in the Indian camp.
During 18th over, Hardik Pandya had the opportunity to finish the match early, but Kuldeep Yadav dropped a regulation chance at the boundary line, as the ball popped out of his hands and went over the ropes for a six.
Hardik did manage to secure the last wicket later in the same over, but looked frustrated with Kuldeep afterwards. Even India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav looked angry.
Surya, Hardik's Heated Exchange With Kuldeep
Hardik aur Surya dono ne kal kuldeep ko pela hai 😂😂pic.twitter.com/pKYdNktCqE— Ragaa (@Ragaa_07) February 16, 2026
As can be seen in the video above, Hardik Pandya appears to be saying something angrily to the spinner. Later on, Suryakumar Yadav also looks frustrated with him.
Kuldeep Yadav has previously faced criticism from senior teammates for his fielding as well, with footage from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 capturing both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expressing their displeasure.
This was his first match in this year's tournament, and besides the dropped catch, went rather well. Bowling 3 overs, Kuldeep conceded just 14 runs, and even dismissed Mohammad Nawaz.
That said, it is unsure if India will continue with him in the playing XI as they return home for their remaining fixtures. Kuldeep was brought in for fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, since the Colombo pitch conditions favoured spin bowling.
When Is India's Next T20 WC Match?
India have qualified to the Super 8s round of the ICC T20 World Cup, but still have one game left in the group stage.
They will take on Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Wednesday, that is February 18, 2026.
Also Check: WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
Related Video
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match?
What is India's head-to-head record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup?
India has extended their head-to-head record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup to a dominant 8-1 mark.
What incident caused frustration among Indian players after the match against Pakistan?
Kuldeep Yadav dropped a catch during the 18th over, which led to frustration from Hardik Pandya and captain Suryakumar Yadav.
How did Kuldeep Yadav perform with the ball in the match against Pakistan?
Kuldeep Yadav bowled 3 overs, conceded only 14 runs, and dismissed Mohammad Nawaz, despite the dropped catch.
When and where is India's next T20 World Cup match?
India will play against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.