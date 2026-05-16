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HomeSportsCricketT20 Mumbai League 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, Dates And Timings

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, Dates And Timings

T20 Mumbai League 2026: Mumbai Cricket Association has unveiled the official fixtures list for Season 4 of the T20 Mumbai League 2026. Get the complete schedule, match timings, and venue details.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 16 May 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • T20 Mumbai League 2026 runs June 1-13.
  • Men's and inaugural women's leagues play.
  • Eight men's franchises compete at Wankhede.
  • Doubleheaders feature afternoon and evening matches.

T20 Mumbai League 2026: The Mumbai Cricket Association has officially announced the comprehensive schedule for Season 4 of the T20 Mumbai League 2026. The prestigious local tournament will take place across an intensive thirteen-day window, bringing together the finest international stars and local domestic talent. The governing council has confirmed that every single fixture will be staged at a single historic venue.

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Tournament Structure

The highly anticipated competition is scheduled to run from June 1 to June 13, establishing a highly competitive mid-year cricket window in the metropolis. Crucially, the men’s division will operate alongside the inaugural edition of the women's competition.

The men's league features eight city-based franchises competing in five group matches each. The top four teams in the standings will earn progression into the knockout matches scheduled for the final week.

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T20 Mumbai League Schedule

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Full List of Fixtures

June 1, 2026 (2:00 PM): Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers

June 1, 2026 (7:00 PM): Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

June 2, 2026 (2:00 PM): North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

June 2, 2026 (7:00 PM): SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Arcs Andheri

June 3, 2026 (2:00 PM): North Mumbai Panthers vs Bandra Blasters

June 3, 2026 (7:00 PM): Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs vs Eagle Thane Strikers

June 4, 2026 (2:00 PM): Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons

June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM): Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs Bandra Blasters

June 5, 2026 (2:00 PM): Eagle Thane Strikers vs Arcs Andheri

June 5, 2026 (7:00 PM): Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs vs North Mumbai Panthers

June 6, 2026 (2:00 PM): Bandra Blasters vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

June 6, 2026 (7:00 PM): Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons

June 7, 2026 (2:00 PM): Arcs Andheri vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

June 7, 2026 (7:00 PM): Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers

June 8, 2026 (2:00 PM): Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

June 8, 2026 (7:00 PM): Arcs Andheri vs Bandra Blasters

June 9, 2026 (2:00 PM): SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

June 9, 2026 (7:00 PM): Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs Eagle Thane Strikers

June 10, 2026 (2:00 PM): SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers

June 10, 2026 (7:00 PM): Arcs Andheri vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

June 11, 2026 (2:00 PM): Semi-final 1

June 11, 2026 (7:00 PM): Semi-final 2

June 13, 2026 (7:00 PM): T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Match Timings

The scheduling committee has opted for a double-header format throughout the league stage to maximize viewing exposure. Afternoon fixtures will commence at 2:00 PM IST under natural light.

The second fixture of the day will take place under lights starting at 7:00 PM IST. This template remains consistent until the tournament transitions into the critical knockout matches.

ALSO READ | KKR vs GT, Kolkata Weather Report: Chances Of Rain, Qualification Scenario In Case Of A Washout

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Venue Information

The entire calendar will be played out at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This consolidation eliminates the logistical challenges often associated with multi-city domestic sports leagues.

The choice of ground ensures superb playing surfaces and international-standard facilities for the competing squads. The coastal venue is expected to attract significant crowds for the high-profile evening clashes.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the T20 Mumbai League 2026 scheduled to take place?

The T20 Mumbai League 2026 will run for thirteen days, from June 1 to June 13, 2026.

Where will all the T20 Mumbai League 2026 matches be played?

All matches for the T20 Mumbai League 2026 will be held at a single venue, the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What is the format of the men's T20 Mumbai League 2026?

Eight city-based franchises will compete in five group matches each. The top four teams will advance to the knockout stages.

What time do the matches start each day?

Afternoon fixtures begin at 2:00 PM IST, and evening matches under lights start at 7:00 PM IST.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Cricket Association T20 Mumbai League 2026 Schedule T20 Mumbai Season 4 Fixtures Wankhede Stadium Matches Men’s And Women's T20 Mumbai League
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