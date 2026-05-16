T20 Mumbai League 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, Dates And Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom T20 Mumbai League 2026 runs June 1-13.

Men's and inaugural women's leagues play.

Eight men's franchises compete at Wankhede.

Doubleheaders feature afternoon and evening matches.

T20 Mumbai League 2026: The Mumbai Cricket Association has officially announced the comprehensive schedule for Season 4 of the T20 Mumbai League 2026. The prestigious local tournament will take place across an intensive thirteen-day window, bringing together the finest international stars and local domestic talent. The governing council has confirmed that every single fixture will be staged at a single historic venue.

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Tournament Structure

The highly anticipated competition is scheduled to run from June 1 to June 13, establishing a highly competitive mid-year cricket window in the metropolis. Crucially, the men’s division will operate alongside the inaugural edition of the women's competition.

The men's league features eight city-based franchises competing in five group matches each. The top four teams in the standings will earn progression into the knockout matches scheduled for the final week.

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T20 Mumbai League Schedule

The T20 Mumbai Men’s League is set to light up the Wankhede Stadium from June 1-13 🔥



8 teams | 23 clashes | One title.



Mumbai, are you ready? #MCA #T20Mumbai #ChanceSoduNako pic.twitter.com/ADKnWRZrmD — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) May 15, 2026

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Full List of Fixtures

June 1, 2026 (2:00 PM): Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers

June 1, 2026 (7:00 PM): Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

June 2, 2026 (2:00 PM): North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

June 2, 2026 (7:00 PM): SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Arcs Andheri

June 3, 2026 (2:00 PM): North Mumbai Panthers vs Bandra Blasters

June 3, 2026 (7:00 PM): Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs vs Eagle Thane Strikers

June 4, 2026 (2:00 PM): Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons

June 4, 2026 (7:00 PM): Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs Bandra Blasters

June 5, 2026 (2:00 PM): Eagle Thane Strikers vs Arcs Andheri

June 5, 2026 (7:00 PM): Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs vs North Mumbai Panthers

June 6, 2026 (2:00 PM): Bandra Blasters vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

June 6, 2026 (7:00 PM): Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons

June 7, 2026 (2:00 PM): Arcs Andheri vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

June 7, 2026 (7:00 PM): Eagle Thane Strikers vs North Mumbai Panthers

June 8, 2026 (2:00 PM): Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

June 8, 2026 (7:00 PM): Arcs Andheri vs Bandra Blasters

June 9, 2026 (2:00 PM): SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

June 9, 2026 (7:00 PM): Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs Eagle Thane Strikers

June 10, 2026 (2:00 PM): SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers

June 10, 2026 (7:00 PM): Arcs Andheri vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

June 11, 2026 (2:00 PM): Semi-final 1

June 11, 2026 (7:00 PM): Semi-final 2

June 13, 2026 (7:00 PM): T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Match Timings

The scheduling committee has opted for a double-header format throughout the league stage to maximize viewing exposure. Afternoon fixtures will commence at 2:00 PM IST under natural light.

The second fixture of the day will take place under lights starting at 7:00 PM IST. This template remains consistent until the tournament transitions into the critical knockout matches.

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T20 Mumbai League 2026 Venue Information

The entire calendar will be played out at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This consolidation eliminates the logistical challenges often associated with multi-city domestic sports leagues.

The choice of ground ensures superb playing surfaces and international-standard facilities for the competing squads. The coastal venue is expected to attract significant crowds for the high-profile evening clashes.