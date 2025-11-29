Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 has kicked off and will be on for the next few weeks. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details for the coveted tournament.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is India’s premier domestic T20 tournament, serving as a crucial platform for emerging cricketers aiming to break into the IPL and the national team.

Organized by the BCCI, the competition features state teams from across the country, all battling for supremacy in the fast-paced shortest format.

Over the years, the tournament has grown in stature, becoming a significant scouting ground for power-hitters, death-overs specialists, and multi-utility all-rounders.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Streaming

It is worth noting that only some Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 fixtures will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

This year's edition of the coveted domestic tournament started from November 26, and will run through December 18, 2025.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: TV Broadcast

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 matches will be aired live on TV on Star Sports 3.

Matches generally start early morning, between 8:30 AM and 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Things To Know

Named after the legendary Indian batter Syed Mushtaq Ali, the tournament celebrates his fearless and attacking approach to the game.

Every edition sees a mix of experienced domestic stars and young talents showcasing high-scoring encounters, innovative stroke play, and tactical bowling variations.

Performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy often influence IPL auction strategies, as franchises closely monitor standout performers. Beyond the spotlight on individual brilliance, the competition also plays a vital role in strengthening India’s bench strength.

Several Indian internationals, such as Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, first gained national attention through their exploits in this T20 championship.

With its competitive structure, nationwide participation and strong fan following, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continues to shape India’s cricketing future and remains an essential part of the domestic calendar.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
