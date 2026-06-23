Who Is Suryansh Shedge? PBKS Talent Who Replaced Injured Nitish Reddy In India's T20 Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nitish Reddy injured, will miss Ireland and England tours.

Suryansh Shedge, an all-rounder, replaces Reddy in the squad.

Shedge performed well for India A and in IPL 2026 for PBKS.

Suryansh Shedge Replaces Nitish Reddy: India's preparations for their upcoming white-ball assignments in Ireland and England have received an unexpected shake-up. The BCCI has confirmed that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will miss the tour after suffering an injury, creating an opportunity for a new face to step into the national setup. That player is Suryansh Shedge, a promising batting all-rounder who has quietly built a reputation through consistent performances in domestic cricket, IPL, and for India A.

Why Has Suryansh Shedge Been Called Up?

The call-up comes after Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a quadriceps muscle injury following the third ODI against Afghanistan. According to the BCCI, the injury requires rehabilitation, ruling Nitish out of the T20 assignments against Ireland and England.

His absence leaves a significant gap in India's squad. With Hardik Pandya also unavailable due to injury, Nitish had become an important all-round option in the playing XI. The selectors have now turned to Shedge to strengthen the squad's balance.

The young all-rounder will join the T20 group for a tour that includes two matches against Ireland before India travel to England for a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.

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What Has Suryansh Shedge Achieved So Far?

Shedge recently featured for India A in a tri-series and delivered several useful performances with both bat and ball. He represented Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, scoring 158 runs in 7 matches batting down the order.

Across five matches, he also scored 147 runs and registered his best score of the tournament with a 72-run knock against Sri Lanka A. That innings remains his only half-century in the competition but showcased his ability to anchor and accelerate when required.

In addition to his batting contributions, Shedge also picked up two wickets during the tournament.

A right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer, he offers the versatility modern T20 teams value highly. His dual skill set could prove particularly useful on the seaming pitches of Ireland and England, where extra bowling options often become crucial.