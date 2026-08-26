'Trying To Make A Comeback?': Suryakumar Yadav Teases Sanath Jayasuriya | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav light-heartedly teased Sanath Jayasuriya in Colombo.

Yadav joked about Jayasuriya's fitness and international comeback plans.

Jayasuriya responded with a smile; video went viral online.

Suryakumar Yadav shared a light-hearted moment with Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya during an event in Colombo, joking that the former opener's impressive fitness could mean he is preparing for an international comeback.

The India batter's playful remark drew a smile from Jayasuriya, with a video of the interaction quickly gaining attention on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav Teases Jayasuriya Over Fitness

Suryakumar was seen greeting Jayasuriya before the two exchanged a few words at the event. After noticing the Sri Lankan great's fitness, the India star complimented him before jokingly asking whether he was preparing to return to international cricket.

“Getting fitter, trying to make a comeback? Looks like 100%,” Suryakumar said with a smile.

Jayasuriya responded to the comment with a smile, keeping the exchange light-hearted.

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WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav jokingly asks Sanath Jayasuriya if he is preparing for a comeback

CUTEST VIDEO OF THE DAY 🤍



Suryakumar Yadav to Sanath Jayasuriya: "Getting fitter, Are you trying to make a comeback?". pic.twitter.com/POM93aXfmV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 26, 2026

The brief interaction has since circulated widely on social media, with fans enjoying the unexpected exchange between two generations of India and Sri Lanka cricket.

Sanath Jayasuriya's Remarkable International Career

Jayasuriya remains one of the most recognisable figures in Sri Lankan cricket. The explosive left-hander revolutionised the role of an opening batter during his international career and became one of the game's most destructive stroke-makers.

He represented Sri Lanka in 110 Tests and 445 ODIs, scoring more than 20,000 international runs across formats. He also claimed more than 400 wickets with his left-arm spin, underlining his value as an all-round cricketer.

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His aggressive approach at the top of the order played a major role in shaping the modern style of limited-overs batting.

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Light Moment With Sri Lanka Legend

Suryakumar has established himself as one of India's leading T20 batters, earning a reputation for his innovative strokeplay and ability to score around the ground.

The interaction with Jayasuriya offered a rare light-hearted moment away from the competitive intensity of international cricket.

While there is no indication that Jayasuriya is actually planning an international comeback, Suryakumar's joke about his fitness gave fans plenty to talk about.

The viral clip has also highlighted the camaraderie between players from India and Sri Lanka, with the two cricketing nations sharing a long and competitive history on the field.