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HomeSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav Says His & Gautam Gambhir’s T20 World Cup Squads Had 14 Identical Picks

Suryakumar Yadav Says His & Gautam Gambhir’s T20 World Cup Squads Had 14 Identical Picks

Suryakumar Yadav reveals his strong bond with Gautam Gambhir, explaining their shared vision for Team India and the bond, which goes back to their IPL days.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
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Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, has spoken about his close professional and personal rapport with head coach Gautam Gambhir, shedding light on how their shared cricketing vision has helped shape the current setup of the Indian national cricket team. In a recent podcast interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI), Suryakumar revealed that both he and Gambhir were largely on the same page when it came to building the squad after he was appointed captain and Gambhir took charge as head coach.

Shared Vision Between Captain And Coach

Reflecting on their first major selection discussion, Suryakumar said the alignment between him and Gambhir was remarkable.

According to the dynamic batter, both came up with almost identical squads when they discussed the team combination.

"Out of 15 names we both suggested, 14 were common. That means the thinking was the same. When the goals are clear, there are no arguments, only discussions," he said.

However, he didn't reveal which player was the point of difference between them.

A Bond Beyond Cricket

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav's connection goes well beyond their time with the Men in Blue. The two have known each other since their time in the IPL at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This appears to be the reason behind their close relationship and aligned thought-process.

During the said interview, Surya emphasised that his relationship with Gambhir remains rooted in familiarity and mutual respect.

"I still call him 'Gauti bhai'. It is like a younger brother and elder brother relationship," he said.

The remark offers a glimpse into the relaxed equation the two share, which may also contribute to the team’s positive environment. Gambhir, a former India opener known for his intense approach to the game, has worked closely with Suryakumar since taking over the coaching role.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the nature of Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir's relationship?

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir share a close professional and personal rapport, rooted in familiarity and mutual respect from their IPL days.

How aligned are Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir's cricketing visions?

Their cricketing visions are remarkably aligned, with 14 out of 15 suggested squad names being common in their first major selection discussion.

How does Suryakumar Yadav refer to Gautam Gambhir?

Suryakumar Yadav still refers to Gautam Gambhir as 'Gauti bhai', highlighting a relationship akin to that of a younger and elder brother.

Where did Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir first connect?

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir first knew each other during their time together in the IPL at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav India Squad
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