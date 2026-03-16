Suryakumar Yadav Says His & Gautam Gambhir’s T20 World Cup Squads Had 14 Identical Picks

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Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, has spoken about his close professional and personal rapport with head coach Gautam Gambhir, shedding light on how their shared cricketing vision has helped shape the current setup of the Indian national cricket team. In a recent podcast interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI), Suryakumar revealed that both he and Gambhir were largely on the same page when it came to building the squad after he was appointed captain and Gambhir took charge as head coach.

Shared Vision Between Captain And Coach

Reflecting on their first major selection discussion, Suryakumar said the alignment between him and Gambhir was remarkable.

According to the dynamic batter, both came up with almost identical squads when they discussed the team combination.

"Out of 15 names we both suggested, 14 were common. That means the thinking was the same. When the goals are clear, there are no arguments, only discussions," he said.

However, he didn't reveal which player was the point of difference between them.

A Bond Beyond Cricket

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav's connection goes well beyond their time with the Men in Blue. The two have known each other since their time in the IPL at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This appears to be the reason behind their close relationship and aligned thought-process.

During the said interview, Surya emphasised that his relationship with Gambhir remains rooted in familiarity and mutual respect.

"I still call him 'Gauti bhai'. It is like a younger brother and elder brother relationship," he said.

The remark offers a glimpse into the relaxed equation the two share, which may also contribute to the team’s positive environment. Gambhir, a former India opener known for his intense approach to the game, has worked closely with Suryakumar since taking over the coaching role.