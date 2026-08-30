Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Sanju Samson's Surprising Reaction To T20 World Cup Snub

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed dropping Sanju Samson from XI.

Samson responded positively, prioritizing team's victory, remaining prepared.

Samson returned, scoring key runs, named Player of Tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav On Dropping Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson's journey to becoming one of the defining performers of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 triumph was anything but straightforward. The wicketkeeper-batsman was left out of the playing XI just before India's campaign began after struggling for runs, only to fight his way back into the side and eventually finish the tournament as its Player of the Tournament. India captain Suryakumar Yadav has now revealed what happened when he had the difficult task of telling Samson that he would not be part of the XI.

Speaking to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, Suryakumar recalled a response from Samson that left a lasting impression on him.

Samson's Remarkable Response

Suryakumar Yadav revealed that the conversation took place on the team bus as India prepared for the tournament.

Rather than expressing frustration at being left out, Samson immediately put the team's objective ahead of his own disappointment.

"We were on the bus, and I told him that it was going to be difficult with how it was going. He told me just one thing, do whatever you feel is right to make this team win the World Cup,"

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Samson also made it clear that he would remain ready regardless of whether an opportunity came his way.

"He said he is there whenever I need him, and he will prepare as if he was going to play. I gained a lot of confidence hearing that. Aise bhi log hote hain life mein (There are people like this in life as well),"

Samson Turns World Cup Campaign Around

Sanju Samson eventually got his opportunity during the Super 8 stage and made sure there was no looking back.

The wicketkeeper-batsman produced one of the tournament's most important innings when he smashed an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in India's must-win encounter. His form continued as the knockout stages arrived.

Samson then registered 89 in the semi-final, before producing another score of 89 in the final too, playing a major role in India's successful title defence.

His turnaround was particularly striking given that he had initially been omitted from the XI because of his form.