Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav scored explosive innings: 60, then 82 runs.

His powerful batting strengthens his case for India return.

Surya quoted Dhoni movie dialogue, aiming to impress selectors.

Suryakumar Yadav appears to have a clear target in mind as he looks to force his way back into India's plans. The Mumbai batsman has made a powerful statement in the ongoing tournament, producing back-to-back explosive performances that are difficult to ignore. His campaign began with an unbeaten 60 from just 21 deliveries against Hyderabad on November 14. Rather than slowing down after that blistering start, Suryakumar raised the bar against Gujarat on Monday, hammering 82 off only 29 balls.

The two innings have underlined his ability to change the course of a match in a matter of overs.

Surya Recreates Famous Dhoni Movie Dialogue

Discussing his mindset while speaking to reporters, Suryakumar Yadav turned to a memorable line from the Bollywood film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The dialogue, spoken by a friend of Dhoni in the movie, neatly captured the batter's determination to make an impression wherever the selectors might be watching.

"You must have watched the movie 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' where Mahi bhai's friend had said, 'Selector jahan baitha hai, wahin maarna.' My plan was also the same today."

"I'm trying to score runs as consistently as possible, help win matches, and play the 'high-risk, high-reward' game at Nos. 3 to 5," he added.

Read More: MS Dhoni Retires As CSK Player, Takes Up Mentor Role For IPL 2027

Two Explosive Knocks Strengthen His Case

Surya's performances have arrived at a crucial time as he looks to return to the Indian team.

His 60 against Hyderabad showcased his ability to score rapidly, while the 82 against Gujarat offered another reminder of his destructive batting.

The former India T20I captain has identified the middle-order positions between No. 3 and No. 5 as the areas where he wants to make an impact.

If he continues producing performances like these, especially in the IPL, his comeback push could remain firmly in the spotlight.