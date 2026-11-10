Suryakumar Yadav Meets Amit Shah With Family, Shares What Left Him 'Truly Inspired'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav met Home Minister Amit Shah with family.

Yadav lauded Shah's vision spanning national security, sports.

Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali.

Yadav targets strong T20 performance after recent struggles.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has shared details of his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, posting a photograph from their interaction at Shah's residence. The visit took place on Monday, with the India T20 World Cup-winning captain accompanied by his family.

Taking to X after the meeting, Suryakumar spoke about the impression Shah's views made on him. He highlighted the Home Minister's understanding of several subjects, including national security, sport and spirituality.

"Glad to have met Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahJi with my family. It was one of those rare meetings that push the frontiers one never knew existed. Truly inspired by the sagacity of his vision, which spans an extraordinary range of subjects, from national security to sports and spirituality," Suryakumar wrote.

The meeting comes ahead of a busy domestic assignment for the Mumbai batter, who is set to return to action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Meets Amit Shah

Glad to have met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji with my family. It was one of those rare meetings that push the frontiers one never knew existed. Truly inspired by the sagacity of his vision, which spans an extraordinary range of subjects, from national security to sports and spirituality. — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 9, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai will begin their SMAT campaign on November 14, with Suryakumar appointed captain of the T20 side. The team has adopted a split-captaincy arrangement this season, with Siddesh Lad leading the side in the Ranji Trophy.

Lad has enjoyed a successful run at the helm in the red-ball competition, guiding Mumbai to four consecutive victories. Suryakumar, meanwhile, has been entrusted with the T20 leadership role after missing out on a place in the state's Ranji Trophy team.

The Mumbai squad also features several players with international experience. Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande are among those expected to feature in the tournament.

Shardul's inclusion is particularly notable as the all-rounder is set to return to competitive cricket after missing the first leg of the Ranji Trophy because of a finger injury. He had captained Mumbai across formats last season.

Suryakumar Yadav Looks To Make An Impact In Domestic Cricket

The SMAT campaign will give Suryakumar an opportunity to put together a strong run of performances in domestic T20 cricket. His recent numbers at the international and IPL levels have left room for improvement.

During the T20 World Cup, he scored 242 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 136.72. His innings of 84 against the USA accounted for a significant portion of that tally.

His IPL campaign with Mumbai Indians was also below his usual standards. Suryakumar managed 270 runs in 13 matches at an average of 20.76, registering two half-centuries.

With the domestic T20 competition approaching, the Mumbai captain will be keen to make his performances count.

Mumbai Squad For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Atharva Ankolekar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Divyaansh Saxena, Maxwell Swaminathan, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil, Sylvester D'Souza, Shivam Dube and Hardik Tamore.