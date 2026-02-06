Harshit Rana Ruled Out? Suryakumar Yadav Gives Injury Update On India Pacer

Amid swirling rumors of a tournament-ending exit, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has clarified the status of pacer Harshit Rana.

The Indian captain confirmed that while the situation regarding Rana is concerning, team management has not made a final decision to replace him yet.

Suryakumar Yadav on Harshit Rana: "Harshit Rana has not been ruled out yet, the physios are assessing him but he does not look good. We will see which fast bowlers have done well in last 1-2 years or bowlers who can bat. But if you are expecting a No 9 to hit out, what are the top eight doing. We will try to pick the best one."