Harshit Rana Ruled Out? Suryakumar Yadav Gives Injury Update On India Pacer

HomeSportsCricketHarshit Rana Ruled Out? Suryakumar Yadav Gives Injury Update On India Pacer

Suryakumar confirmed that the Indian team management has not made a final decision to replace him yet.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 02:53 PM (IST)

Amid swirling rumors of a tournament-ending exit, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has clarified the status of pacer Harshit Rana.

The Indian captain confirmed that while the situation regarding Rana is concerning, team management has not made a final decision to replace him yet.

Suryakumar Yadav on Harshit Rana: "Harshit Rana has not been ruled out yet, the physios are assessing him but he does not look good. We will see which fast bowlers have done well in last 1-2 years or bowlers who can bat. But if you are expecting a No 9 to hit out, what are the top eight doing. We will try to pick the best one."

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav Harshit Rana T20 World Cup 2026 Harshit Rana Injury Harshit Rana Health Update Harshit Rana Ruled Out
