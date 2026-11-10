Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed captain of Mumbai's team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), a domestic T20 competition.
Suryakumar Yadav Gets 'Mumbai' Captaincy Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction
Suryakumar Yadav has taken charge of Mumbai ahead of a domestic T20 tournament, adding another leadership role to his growing credentials.
- Suryakumar Yadav appointed Mumbai captain for SMAT 2026.
- Domestic T20 Tournament set to begin November 14.
- Mumbai's strong squad features Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.
Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav has been handed a fresh leadership responsibility, with the batter appointed captain of Mumbai's team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The development comes amid speculation over Hardik Pandya's future at the IPL franchise, although Mumbai Indians are yet to announce any change in their leadership setup. Surya's appointment is hardly surprising given his experience at the highest level.
He previously led India's T20I side and guided the national team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title. He will now take charge of Mumbai as they prepare for the domestic T20 competition, which gets underway on November 14.
Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In SMAT
The Mumbai Cricket Association announced the squad on Monday, naming Suryakumar as captain.
Mumbai have been drawn in Elite Group D alongside Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha.
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The batsman was left out of Mumbai's squad for the first four rounds of the Ranji Trophy earlier.
Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur Among Big Names In Mumbai Squad
Mumbai have assembled a strong line-up for the tournament, with several familiar IPL names featuring in the 16-member squad.
All-rounders Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur are part of the group, alongside Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Tushar Deshpande.
Mumbai SMAT squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Divyansh Saxena, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shivam Dube, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani, Maxwell Swaminathan, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Hardik Tamore
Could Suryakumar's New Role Have An IPL Connection?
The IPL 2027 auction is expected to take place in December, and Mumbai Indians' plans for the next season will attract attention.
Hardik Pandya's future has been the subject of trade speculation, but no official confirmation has emerged.
Suryakumar Yadav's latest appointment adds another dimension to the discussion, though his Mumbai captaincy in the domestic tournament does not, by itself, indicate a change in the IPL leadership.
Frequently Asked Questions
What new leadership role has Suryakumar Yadav taken on?
When does the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begin?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai, is scheduled to get underway on November 14.
Who are some notable players in Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad?
Mumbai's squad for the SMAT includes prominent players like Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, and Tushar Deshpande.
Does Suryakumar Yadav's domestic captaincy affect Mumbai Indians' IPL leadership?
While his appointment adds to discussions amid Hardik Pandya's trade speculation, his Mumbai captaincy in the domestic tournament does not automatically signal a change in IPL leadership.