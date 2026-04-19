WATCH: Suryakumar, Gambhir Seek Blessings With T20 WC Trophy At Salangpur Hanuman Mandir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India Captain and coach visited Salangpur Hanuman Mandir with T20 WC trophy.

Surya faces scrutiny amid poor IPL 2026 batting performance.

Mumbai Indians continue struggling in the ongoing IPL season.

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir, captain and head coach of the Indian national cricket team, visited the Salangpur Hanuman Mandir in Gujarat with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. The duo lifted the title back in March, defeating New Zealand in the final. A short clip uploaded by the Press Trust of India (PTI) shows them within the temple premises. This is their third visit to a temple after winning the T20 World Cup, India's third overall, and Suryakumar Yadav's second. Gautam Gambhir also became the first player to clinch the title both as player and coach with this triumph. Here's a look at their visit to the Salangpur Hanuman Mandir:

VIDEO | Indian T20 team captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir visit Salangpur Hanuman Mandir with the T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/awTog746sP April 19, 2026

Surya is expected to be in action soon for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, he is having a poor run this season.

Surya's IPL 2026 Woes

Suryakumar Yadav's batting had already been under scrutiny leading up to and through the T20 World Cup, and the problems have continued in IPL 2026.

Once regarded as one of the most dangerous T20 batsmen in the world, he is only managed 106 runs from 5 matches in this season, with a golden duck (dismissed on the first ball) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his last outing.

MI themselves are having a rough campaign, as they have gone on to lose four matches after winning their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

When Is MI's Next IPL 2026 Match?

MI face GT on Monday, April 20 in Ahmedabad from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

The former only has 2 points as of now, and will be taking on an in-form side, led by Shubman Gill, heading into this fixture with three consecutive wins.