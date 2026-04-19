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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Suryakumar, Gambhir Seek Blessings With T20 WC Trophy At Salangpur Hanuman Mandir

WATCH: Suryakumar, Gambhir Seek Blessings With T20 WC Trophy At Salangpur Hanuman Mandir

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Salangpur Hanuman Mandir with the T20 World Cup trophy as Surya battles poor form in IPL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India Captain and coach visited Salangpur Hanuman Mandir with T20 WC trophy.
  • Surya faces scrutiny amid poor IPL 2026 batting performance.
  • Mumbai Indians continue struggling in the ongoing IPL season.

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir, captain and head coach of the Indian national cricket team, visited the Salangpur Hanuman Mandir in Gujarat with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. The duo lifted the title back in March, defeating New Zealand in the final. A short clip uploaded by the Press Trust of India (PTI) shows them within the temple premises. This is their third visit to a temple after winning the T20 World Cup, India's third overall, and Suryakumar Yadav's second. Gautam Gambhir also became the first player to clinch the title both as player and coach with this triumph. Here's a look at their visit to the Salangpur Hanuman Mandir:

Surya is expected to be in action soon for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, he is having a poor run this season.

Surya's IPL 2026 Woes

Suryakumar Yadav's batting had already been under scrutiny leading up to and through the T20 World Cup, and the problems have continued in IPL 2026. 

Once regarded as one of the most dangerous T20 batsmen in the world, he is only managed 106 runs from 5 matches in this season, with a golden duck (dismissed on the first ball) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his last outing. 

MI themselves are having a rough campaign, as they have gone on to lose four matches after winning their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

When Is MI's Next IPL 2026 Match?

MI face GT on Monday, April 20 in Ahmedabad from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

The former only has 2 points as of now, and will be taking on an in-form side, led by Shubman Gill, heading into this fixture with three consecutive wins.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited the Salangpur Hanuman Mandir with the T20 World Cup trophy?

Indian national cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Salangpur Hanuman Mandir with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

When did India win the T20 World Cup?

India won the T20 World Cup in March, defeating New Zealand in the final. This was India's third T20 World Cup title.

What is Suryakumar Yadav's performance like in IPL 2026?

Suryakumar Yadav is having a poor run in IPL 2026, scoring only 106 runs from 5 matches so far. He was dismissed for a golden duck in his last outing.

When and where is Mumbai Indians' next IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 20 in Ahmedabad, starting from 7:30 PM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav IPL
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