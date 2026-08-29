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English NewsSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav Finally Ends Silence On His Removal As T20I Captain

Suryakumar Yadav Finally Ends Silence On His Removal As T20I Captain

Suryakumar admitted that processing the BCCI's decision was difficult, given that he had just captained the side to a T20 World Cup triumph.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 09:37 AM (IST)

Despite captaining India to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav no longer finds a place in the national shortest-format setup. In a move that sent shockwaves through the cricketing community, BCCI selection panel completely dropped the star batter from India's T20 squad and handed over the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer subsequently took charge of the team for the Ireland and England tours.

Now, months after the unexpected decision was made public, Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about his reaction to losing both his spot in the team and the leadership role.

"I smiled when my name was not there. Because when I played cricket with the team for a year or two, and whenever I am playing, so whenever I have been in situations like where there is pressure, where things are not going my way, I have always smiled. I have relaxed. And this is what I have seen: the moments in the past when I have had opportunities to do well. I have been grateful," said Suryakumar during a chat with former India batter Aakash Chopra.

"Obviously, the situation that has come now, even I had not thought that this would happen. After coming in 2026, I felt that, going forward, I would be taking this team forward for another two years. The Olympics will come. Then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward. But at the same time, what you think and what the other person thinks are two different things. It is important for them to respect their own thoughts. If they thought that going forward, this is a better call, they took that call. But I didn't react. Because I felt that this was their call. They took that call in that moment. Going forward, if this team can do well under someone else, no problem," he added.

Despite losing the T20I captaincy to Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav holds no resentment towards his successor.

"I have seen the team that they have chosen. I have also played a lot of cricket with Shreyas. And I know he is a good player, a good human being, and a good captain also. So, I was not like, 'Why did they make him the captain?' But yes, I was a little disappointed. Because you have not lost a single series in two years. You have won the World Cup and the Asia Cup. Then you want the same thing to go forward. Because when everything is going well, then why? What is the reason for the change? What is the reason for the change? It was going on in my mind. I was sitting at home for a month and a half," said SKY.

Suryakumar admitted that processing the BCCI's decision was difficult, given that he had just captained the side to a T20 World Cup triumph.

"I was thinking, how can this happen? How is it possible? We just won the World Cup. Yes, IPL was not as good as how I wanted. We were sitting at home. Friends came, family came. Everyone said that it's okay. Part of life. But then, when they leave the house. We stay alone at home," he added.

"They called me 2-3 days before the team was announced. They called me, saying it's time to move on. I didn't react. Because it's not my fault. That's not how SKY has ever been. Whatever call someone took. He must have thought that this was better for the team. Going forward, this will be a good call. You took the call. You told me. There is no problem," said SKY.

"I am ready. You can call me anytime. I am playing cricket anytime. I will continue to play. Whenever you feel the time is right. Things are right," he added.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
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