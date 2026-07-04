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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Reply To 'We Miss You In Team India' Goes Viral

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Reply To 'We Miss You In Team India' Goes Viral

The response was delivered with typical Mumbai humor and lightheartedness, but fans immediately picked up on the massive layer of irony behind it.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 06:32 PM (IST)

Suryakumar Yadav, Indian cricket's premier 360-degree batter, is breaking the internet once again - not for a trademark scoop over fine leg, but for a brilliantly timed witty exchange with the paparazzi.

A video capturing a brief but hilarious interaction between the swashbuckling batsman and a Mumbai-based photographer has gone viral across social media platforms. The exchange took place against the backdrop of the Indian team's ongoing tactical struggles in their white-ball summer tour, giving his casual remark an ironic twist that fans cannot stop talking about.

Anatomy of Viral "Cook"

Suryakumar Yadav was recently spotted visiting a salon for a haircut. As the former India T20 captain was leaving the salon, a fan remarked that Team India was missing him during the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.

The photographer called out, "Bhai, we miss you in Team India."

Surya's dynamic reaction was peak "SKY." He initially stopped and questioned, "Mujhe?" (Me?) before flashing a smirk and delivering the ultimate casual closer: "Are achha to chal raha hain" (Oh come on, things are going perfectly fine anyway). He then kept walking with a smile, leaving the photographers chuckling.

Watch Video

Why the Clip is Trending

The response was delivered with typical Mumbai humor and lightheartedness, but fans immediately picked up on the massive layer of irony behind it. The timing of the clip couldn't have been more dramatic.

The senior national team had just endured a rough patch on the road, suffering consecutive, unexpected defeats against Ireland that triggered heavy criticism back home from pundits and fans alike.

By deadpan claiming that everything was going "perfectly fine" with the team's current run, Surya's sarcastic reality check perfectly summed up the mood of Indian cricket enthusiasts. Netizens have flooded social media with the clip, praising the batsman for his effortless wit and ability to completely "cook" the media with just a single, smiling sentence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Suryakumar Yadav's recent viral moment?

Suryakumar Yadav went viral for a witty interaction with a Mumbai photographer. He made a sarcastic comment about the Indian team's performance while leaving a salon.

What was Suryakumar Yadav's specific witty reply?

When told 'We miss you in Team India,' he replied, 'Mujhe?' then deadpanned, 'Are achha to chal raha hain' (Oh come on, things are going perfectly fine anyway). He then smiled and walked away.

Why was his remark considered ironic by fans?

Fans found his remark ironic because the Indian team was experiencing a rough patch, suffering recent defeats. His 'perfectly fine' comment was seen as a sarcastic reality check on their struggles.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND VS ENG 2nd T20I Suryakumar Yadav IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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