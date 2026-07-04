Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Reply To 'We Miss You In Team India' Goes Viral

Suryakumar Yadav, Indian cricket's premier 360-degree batter, is breaking the internet once again - not for a trademark scoop over fine leg, but for a brilliantly timed witty exchange with the paparazzi.

A video capturing a brief but hilarious interaction between the swashbuckling batsman and a Mumbai-based photographer has gone viral across social media platforms. The exchange took place against the backdrop of the Indian team's ongoing tactical struggles in their white-ball summer tour, giving his casual remark an ironic twist that fans cannot stop talking about.

Anatomy of Viral "Cook"

Suryakumar Yadav was recently spotted visiting a salon for a haircut. As the former India T20 captain was leaving the salon, a fan remarked that Team India was missing him during the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.

The photographer called out, "Bhai, we miss you in Team India."

Surya's dynamic reaction was peak "SKY." He initially stopped and questioned, "Mujhe?" (Me?) before flashing a smirk and delivering the ultimate casual closer: "Are achha to chal raha hain" (Oh come on, things are going perfectly fine anyway). He then kept walking with a smile, leaving the photographers chuckling.

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Suryakumar Yadav cooked someone 🤣🔥



When a paps said, "We miss you in Team India," listen to his reply.... 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/toXDuoH2Vf — Jara (@JARA_Memer) July 4, 2026

Why the Clip is Trending

The response was delivered with typical Mumbai humor and lightheartedness, but fans immediately picked up on the massive layer of irony behind it. The timing of the clip couldn't have been more dramatic.

The senior national team had just endured a rough patch on the road, suffering consecutive, unexpected defeats against Ireland that triggered heavy criticism back home from pundits and fans alike.

By deadpan claiming that everything was going "perfectly fine" with the team's current run, Surya's sarcastic reality check perfectly summed up the mood of Indian cricket enthusiasts. Netizens have flooded social media with the clip, praising the batsman for his effortless wit and ability to completely "cook" the media with just a single, smiling sentence.