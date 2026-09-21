Suryakumar Yadav Finally Speaks, Big IPL 2027 Update On Mumbai Indians Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar confirmed his 10th season with Mumbai Indians.

His comments dispelled speculation stemming from agency reports.

He considers MI an institution, key to his development.

His statistics rank him second in MI runs.

Suryakumar Yadav has put an end to debate over his Mumbai Indians future, revealing that IPL 2027 will mark his 10th season with the five-time champions. The India batter spoke positively about his long association with the franchise, describing the IPL as a festival and making it clear that he remains excited about returning to Mumbai Indians. His comments come amid recent reports claiming that Suryakumar could part ways with RISE Worldwide, the sports management agency that has represented him since 2021.

The development had triggered fresh speculation because RISE is linked with Reliance, the group that owns Mumbai Indians. However, there has been no official confirmation that Suryakumar has ended his association with the agency.

Suryakumar Confirms 10th IPL Season With MI

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Suryakumar addressed his connection with Mumbai Indians while looking ahead to the next IPL season.

“When I put my step in Wankhede again, it will be my 10th year in Mumbai Indians, it's a beautiful journey, I am always excited, it's a festival, I double excited to play for the franchise and if you check my blood, it might be blue,” Suryakumar said.

The comments provide a significant update on his franchise future after reports surrounding his management relationship had raised questions over whether his Mumbai Indians stint could also be affected.

Suryakumar joined Mumbai Indians in 2018 and has since developed into one of the most productive batters in the franchise's T20 history.

Why Mumbai Indians Means So Much To Suryakumar

The 35-year-old also spoke about the role Mumbai Indians have played in his development and compared the franchise to an institution for cricketers.

“Mumbai Indians is like an institution, you get disciplined - they work on your development all over the year - they have a good facility in Bombay for cricketers all around the year,” he said.

Suryakumar's comments underline the significance of his relationship with the franchise, where he has spent the bulk of his IPL career since returning to Mumbai in 2018.

His association with the five-time champions has also coincided with his rise into India's white-ball setup and eventual emergence as one of the country's leading T20 batters.

Suryakumar’s Numbers For Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar has played 127 T20 matches for Mumbai Indians, scoring 4,020 runs at an average of 36.54 and a strike rate of 151.24.

His franchise tally includes two centuries and 30 half-centuries, along with 433 fours and 158 sixes across his Mumbai Indians career.

He currently sits second on the franchise's all-time T20 run-scoring list, behind former captain Rohit Sharma, who has accumulated 6,432 runs for Mumbai Indians.

Kieron Pollard occupies third place on that list with 3,915 runs, leaving Suryakumar firmly among the most prolific batters in the franchise's history.

RISE Worldwide Reports Triggered Fresh Speculation

Reports on September 19 claimed that Suryakumar was set to leave RISE Worldwide, prompting questions about his wider relationship with the Mumbai Indians setup.

RISE has represented Suryakumar since 2021 and is associated with Reliance, which owns the Mumbai Indians franchise, making the reported management development particularly significant.

However, the supplied information does not include any official confirmation from Suryakumar, RISE Worldwide or Mumbai Indians regarding a split between the player and the agency.

For now, Suryakumar's own comments indicate that he expects to return to Wankhede for what would be his 10th season with Mumbai Indians.