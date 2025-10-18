Suryakumar Yadav Confesses He Feared Losing India's T20 Captaincy To Shubman Gill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Suryakumar Yadav was named India's T20 captain after Gautam Gambhir took charge as Head Coach, and since then, has had a pretty good run. In fact, he led India to the Asia Cup, undefeated, just last month (September 2025).

Interestingly, his deputy, Shubman Gill, was recently appointed as captain of India's ODI team. He was also give charge of the nation's Test team earlier this Summer, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the format.

Now, Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that he did fear losing his position as the T20 skipper to Gill, but that feeling kept in motivated.

'Very Happy': Suryakumar Yadav On Gill Becoming ODI Captain

Suryakumar Yadav recently attended the Express Adda event, during which he was asked if he feared losing his spot as India's T20 captain after Shubman Gill was given the team's reins in ODIs. Here's what he said:

"I won’t lie, everyone feels that fear. But, it is the kind of fear that makes you feel motivated. The camaraderie between him (Shubman Gill) and me is amazing off the field and on it. I know what kind of player and human he is. So it motivates me to do well."

He then added that he is happy that Gill has become India's captain in two formats:

"I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats. He has done really well”

Gill will debut as India's ODI captain on October 19, 2025 in the first of a three-match series against Australia. Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (India's former Test and ODI skipper) are also a part of the squad.

Once that series concludes, Suryakumar Yadav will captain the side in a five-match T20 series against the same opposition.

