Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav Confesses He Feared Losing India's T20 Captaincy To Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav Confesses He Feared Losing India's T20 Captaincy To Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain in T20Is, reveals how he felt when Shubman Gill, his deputy in the format, was appointed as national team's ODI captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Suryakumar Yadav was named India's T20 captain after Gautam Gambhir took charge as Head Coach, and since then, has had a pretty good run. In fact, he led India to the Asia Cup, undefeated, just last month (September 2025).  

Interestingly, his deputy, Shubman Gill, was recently appointed as captain of India's ODI team. He was also give charge of the nation's Test team earlier this Summer, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the format. 

Now, Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that he did fear losing his position as the T20 skipper to Gill, but that feeling kept in motivated.

'Very Happy': Suryakumar Yadav On Gill Becoming ODI Captain

Suryakumar Yadav recently attended the Express Adda event, during which he was asked if he feared losing his spot as India's T20 captain after Shubman Gill was given the team's reins in ODIs. Here's what he said:

"I won’t lie, everyone feels that fear. But, it is the kind of fear that makes you feel motivated. The camaraderie between him (Shubman Gill) and me is amazing off the field and on it. I know what kind of player and human he is. So it motivates me to do well." 

He then added that he is happy that Gill has become India's captain in two formats:

"I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats. He has done really well

Gill will debut as India's ODI captain on October 19, 2025 in the first of a three-match series against Australia. Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (India's former Test and ODI skipper) are also a part of the squad.

Once that series concludes, Suryakumar Yadav will captain the side in a five-match T20 series against the same opposition.

Also Check: 'Not On Trial': Ajit Agarkar Comments On Kohli, Rohit's Status Ahead Of IND vs AUS ODIs

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Asia Cup Suryakumar Yadav India Captain Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav Interview India Captaincy Suryakumar Yadav Latest Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
World
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title After 'Discussion With King Charles' Amid Epstein Fallout
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title Amid Epstein Fallout
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget