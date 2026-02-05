Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Hum Toh Jaa Rahe Hai': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Pakistan's Boycott Threat

'Hum Toh Jaa Rahe Hai': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Pakistan's Boycott Threat

Suryakumar Yadav, India captain for T20 World Cup 2026, confirmed that the "Men in Blue" are sticking strictly to ICC schedule.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 05:16 PM (IST)

In a bold and clear statement at T20 World Cup 2026 Captains' Day in Mumbai, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has put an end to the speculation regarding India's travel plans.

Despite Pakistan government's official announcement that their team will boycott IND vs PAK clash on February 15, Suryakumar confirmed that the "Men in Blue" are sticking strictly to ICC schedule.

"We didn't say 'no' to playing against Pakistan; they said 'no'. ICC scheduled the match, and we are ready to play. Our tickets are booked, and we are going to Colombo after Delhi." said Suryakumar.

The Indian captain added that the team discussion remains focused on their opening match against USA on February 7, after which they will head to Sri Lanka as planned.

"Their (Pakistan) decision is not in my control. We have been told to play the game on the 15th. We played them three times during the Asia Cup at a neutral venue. If we get an opportunity again in Colombo, we will play again," he responded.

"It's not my call. It’s not an easy job; they must be working out. It has come from the government; it will be a difficult situation to deal with," he added.

Why India Must Go to Colombo

For those who might wonder why India is flying to a different country just to face an empty field. The reason lies in ICC Rule 16.2.1:

The Walkover Rule: To be awarded the two points for a forfeit, the team seeking the points must be present at the venue, complete pre-match formalities (like training and press conferences), and be ready for the toss.

The Toss Requirement: Suryakumar Yadav will have to walk out to the middle of R. Premadasa Stadium at the scheduled time. If Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha fails to appear, the Match Referee will officially award the win and 2 points to India.

Impact on T20 WC Tournament

While India is guaranteed the points if they show up, the boycott is a massive blow for:

Broadcasters: Who stand to lose millions in advertising revenue.

Fans: Thousands of fans who booked tickets and travel to Colombo are now facing a "no-show" event.

Net Run Rate (NRR): In a forfeit, ICC typically records a 0-run loss for the boycotting team, which could devastate Pakistan’s chances of reaching the Super 8s.

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav Breaking News ABP Live T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan IND PAK T20 WC Boycott
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Dictating Ruler In India’: PM Modi’s Motion Of Thanks Reply Triggers Strong Opposition Protests
‘No Dictating Ruler In India’: PM Modi’s Motion Of Thanks Reply Triggers Strong Opposition Protests
India
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
World
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget