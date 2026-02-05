In a bold and clear statement at T20 World Cup 2026 Captains' Day in Mumbai, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has put an end to the speculation regarding India's travel plans.

Despite Pakistan government's official announcement that their team will boycott IND vs PAK clash on February 15, Suryakumar confirmed that the "Men in Blue" are sticking strictly to ICC schedule.

"We didn't say 'no' to playing against Pakistan; they said 'no'. ICC scheduled the match, and we are ready to play. Our tickets are booked, and we are going to Colombo after Delhi." said Suryakumar.

The Indian captain added that the team discussion remains focused on their opening match against USA on February 7, after which they will head to Sri Lanka as planned.

"Their (Pakistan) decision is not in my control. We have been told to play the game on the 15th. We played them three times during the Asia Cup at a neutral venue. If we get an opportunity again in Colombo, we will play again," he responded.

"It's not my call. It’s not an easy job; they must be working out. It has come from the government; it will be a difficult situation to deal with," he added.

Why India Must Go to Colombo

For those who might wonder why India is flying to a different country just to face an empty field. The reason lies in ICC Rule 16.2.1:

The Walkover Rule: To be awarded the two points for a forfeit, the team seeking the points must be present at the venue, complete pre-match formalities (like training and press conferences), and be ready for the toss.

The Toss Requirement: Suryakumar Yadav will have to walk out to the middle of R. Premadasa Stadium at the scheduled time. If Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha fails to appear, the Match Referee will officially award the win and 2 points to India.

Impact on T20 WC Tournament

While India is guaranteed the points if they show up, the boycott is a massive blow for:

Broadcasters: Who stand to lose millions in advertising revenue.

Fans: Thousands of fans who booked tickets and travel to Colombo are now facing a "no-show" event.

Net Run Rate (NRR): In a forfeit, ICC typically records a 0-run loss for the boycotting team, which could devastate Pakistan’s chances of reaching the Super 8s.