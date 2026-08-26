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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's Big Revelation About Jain Chanting During IPL & World Cup

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's Big Revelation About Jain Chanting During IPL & World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav opens up about Jainism, chanting with Namramuni Maharaj and how spiritual practices helped him become calmer during cricket tournaments.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suryakumar Yadav attributes calmness to spirituality and Namramuni Maharaj.
  • He practiced chanting with Namramuni Maharaj during major tournaments.
  • This practice helps manage pressure and embrace Jain values.

Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about the role of spirituality in his life, revealing how chanting and his association with Jain monk Namramuni Maharaj have influenced his mindset during major cricket tournaments.

The India batter was speaking at a JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) Premier League event when he discussed his connection with Jainism and the changes he has experienced personally.

Suryakumar Yadav On Jainism And Its Impact

Suryakumar said the Jain community is often associated with business, but he believes qualities such as patience, discipline and hard work are equally important aspects of the community.

“When I think about the Jain community, the first things that come to mind are patience, discipline and hard work,” Suryakumar said.

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The World Cup-winning India captain also recalled speaking publicly about following Jainism at an earlier event in Mumbai. He explained that spiritual practices have gradually become part of his routine, particularly during periods of intense cricket.

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'Main Bahut Shaant Ho Gaya Hoon'

Suryakumar revealed that he practised chanting with Namramuni Maharaj during the IPL and the World Cup.

“Whenever I play the IPL or India matches, and recently when I played the World Cup, I did a lot of chanting with Namramuni ji,” he said.

The Mumbai Indians batter believes the practice has had a significant impact on his outlook and temperament.

“I have felt such a big difference. I feel I have reached a completely different level. I have become much calmer,” Suryakumar said.

His comments offer an insight into the routines away from cricket that the India star believes have helped him deal with the pressure surrounding major tournaments.

Suryakumar Yadav's Spiritual Side

Suryakumar's remarks have drawn attention because they provide a glimpse into an aspect of his life away from the cricket field.

The batter has previously spoken publicly about his spiritual beliefs, and his latest comments highlight how chanting and other practices have become part of his preparation during demanding international and domestic campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Suryakumar Yadav revealed about his personal life recently?

Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that spirituality, specifically Jainism and chanting with Namramuni Maharaj, plays a significant role in his life, especially during cricket tournaments.

How has spirituality impacted Suryakumar Yadav's mindset?

He feels it has made him much calmer and more grounded. He believes chanting during major tournaments has helped him reach a different level.

What qualities does Suryakumar Yadav associate with the Jain community?

Suryakumar Yadav associates patience, discipline, and hard work with the Jain community. He believes these are important aspects of their identity.

Who is Namramuni Maharaj in relation to Suryakumar Yadav's spiritual practice?

Namramuni Maharaj is a Jain monk with whom Suryakumar Yadav has practiced chanting. This chanting has helped Suryakumar Yadav during major cricket tournaments.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Team India Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians Jainism Suryakumar Yadav Jainism Namramuni Maharaj
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