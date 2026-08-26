WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's Big Revelation About Jain Chanting During IPL & World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav attributes calmness to spirituality and Namramuni Maharaj.

He practiced chanting with Namramuni Maharaj during major tournaments.

This practice helps manage pressure and embrace Jain values.

Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about the role of spirituality in his life, revealing how chanting and his association with Jain monk Namramuni Maharaj have influenced his mindset during major cricket tournaments.

The India batter was speaking at a JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) Premier League event when he discussed his connection with Jainism and the changes he has experienced personally.

Suryakumar Yadav On Jainism And Its Impact

Suryakumar said the Jain community is often associated with business, but he believes qualities such as patience, discipline and hard work are equally important aspects of the community.

“When I think about the Jain community, the first things that come to mind are patience, discipline and hard work,” Suryakumar said.

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Suryakumar Yadav said that following Jainism has made him calmer and more grounded, and that hard work, discipline, and patience remain at the heart of the Jain community.❤️🕉️ pic.twitter.com/4SysHs8NnE — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 26, 2026

The World Cup-winning India captain also recalled speaking publicly about following Jainism at an earlier event in Mumbai. He explained that spiritual practices have gradually become part of his routine, particularly during periods of intense cricket.

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🚨Suryakumar Yadav says he has been following Jainism to some extent. 🙏🏻❤️



SKY shared that he has been familiar with Jainism for a long time through the Jain community in Chembur, where he lives.



He spoke about the values, principles and discipline associated with Jainism,… pic.twitter.com/jQ6UdVb2LA — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) August 10, 2026

'Main Bahut Shaant Ho Gaya Hoon'

Suryakumar revealed that he practised chanting with Namramuni Maharaj during the IPL and the World Cup.

“Whenever I play the IPL or India matches, and recently when I played the World Cup, I did a lot of chanting with Namramuni ji,” he said.

The Mumbai Indians batter believes the practice has had a significant impact on his outlook and temperament.

“I have felt such a big difference. I feel I have reached a completely different level. I have become much calmer,” Suryakumar said.

His comments offer an insight into the routines away from cricket that the India star believes have helped him deal with the pressure surrounding major tournaments.

Suryakumar Yadav's Spiritual Side

Suryakumar's remarks have drawn attention because they provide a glimpse into an aspect of his life away from the cricket field.

The batter has previously spoken publicly about his spiritual beliefs, and his latest comments highlight how chanting and other practices have become part of his preparation during demanding international and domestic campaigns.