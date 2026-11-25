Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs off 53 balls.

His innings secured India A's dominant victory.

Suryakumar Yadav praised Sooryavanshi, calling him an inspiration.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's double century has earned him admiration from one of India's biggest T20 stars. Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning side, was so impressed by the teenager's remarkable knock that he described him as an inspiration. Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking performance for India A against the UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026, smashing 204 runs from just 53 deliveries. His innings was packed with extraordinary strokeplay and rewrote several records, making it one of the most talked-about performances in recent cricket.

Suryakumar's Special Message Steals The Spotlight

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi You are my Inspiration now 🔥 What a Player #special November 24, 2026

Reacting to the knock on X, Surya couldn't hide his admiration for the young batsman. He wrote:

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. You are my inspiration now. What a player. #special"

The message from the former Indian T20I captain added another major name to the growing list of people celebrating Sooryavanshi's sensational achievement.

Suryakumar Yadav's response stood out because of the high praise he reserved for the teenage sensation.

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Calling Sooryavanshi his inspiration was a remarkable compliment, particularly coming from a batsman who has built a reputation for his innovative and fearless approach in the shortest format.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already attracted attention with performances that have challenged expectations.

His latest effort against the UAE took that reputation to another level, as he dismantled the bowling attack and reached the double-century mark in astonishingly quick time.

Sooryavanshi's 204 Leaves Cricket World Talking

The left-hander's 53-ball 204 was central to India A's successful pursuit of the UAE's 250-run target.

India A chased down the total in only 14.2 overs, completing a dominant victory in their Rising Stars Asia Cup encounter.

The innings featured a combination of power, timing and remarkable scoring speed. Sooryavanshi's ability to maintain an extraordinary tempo throughout the knock made the performance even more special.

With Surya now joining the chorus of praise, the teenager's record-breaking display continues to generate headlines.

For a player still at the beginning of his career, receiving such a glowing endorsement from India's T20 World Cup-winning captain is another memorable moment.