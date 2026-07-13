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English NewsSportsCricketSuryakumar Yadav's T20I Return Conditions Set After India's Back To Back Defeats

Suryakumar Yadav's T20I Return Conditions Set After India's Back To Back Defeats

Selectors keep the door open for Suryakumar Yadav following India's heavy T20I defeats against Ireland and England under Shreyas Iyer.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI eyes Suryakumar recall following India's recent T20I defeats.
  • Suryakumar replaced by Shreyas; new leadership failed expectations.
  • Consistent domestic runs could prompt Suryakumar's international return.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India remains receptive to recalling former captain Suryakumar Yadav to the T20I squad. The administrative rethink follows consecutive series losses under new skipper Shreyas Iyer in Ireland and England. The team won none of their seven overseas fixtures, suffering six comprehensive defeats, while one match ended in a washout.

India's Leadership Transition Failed

National selectors replaced Suryakumar with Shreyas immediately after India secured the global T20 title earlier this year. The transition targeted long-term structural refinement following a prolonged dip in the veteran middle-order batter's individual run scoring.

However, the tactical combination of Shreyas and new head coach Gautam Gambhir has failed to deliver immediate results. The squad suffered an unprecedented series defeat in Ireland before losing the five-match assignment in England.

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The English tour concluded with a heavy 56-run defeat in Southampton, confirming a 4-0 series win for the hosts. India previously lost by four wickets, 125 runs, and nine wickets during a completely one-sided tour.

World Cup-Winning Captain Could Make A Comeback

A news report by ANI indicated that the selection panel has not permanently discarded the 35-year-old batsman. A board source confirmed that consistent runs in domestic cricket will dictate his potential return to international duties.

The source stated: "The doors are still open for Suryakumar Yadav. He is not part of the current plans, but if he consistently scores runs in domestic cricket, he will certainly be considered for selection."

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Suryakumar lost his position due to poor returns for Mumbai Indians and a quiet World Cup campaign. His absence left the middle order short of experienced technical options during difficult foreign run chases.

The team shifts focus to the upcoming three-match One Day International series against England. The return of veteran batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will bolster a top order that struggled for fluent scoring options throughout the T20 fixtures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Suryakumar Yadav replaced as India's T20I captain?

He was replaced by Shreyas Iyer after India won the T20 title, as part of a long-term structural refinement. This followed a prolonged dip in his individual run-scoring.

What led to Suryakumar Yadav's removal from the T20I squad?

His removal was due to poor returns for Mumbai Indians and a quiet World Cup campaign. His absence left the middle order short of experienced technical options.

What are the conditions for Suryakumar Yadav's potential return to the T20I squad?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is receptive to his return. Consistent runs in domestic cricket will be the deciding factor for his re-selection to international duties.

How has India's T20I team performed under new captain Shreyas Iyer?

India suffered consecutive series losses in Ireland and England under Shreyas Iyer. The team won none of its seven overseas fixtures, suffering six comprehensive defeats.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir BCCI Selectors Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav ENGLAND VS INDIA T20I
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