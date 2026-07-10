Surya Back As Captain, Rajat Patidar Picked In Alternative India T20I XI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aakash Chopra suggested alternative T20I squad after India's losses.

Suryakumar Yadav captains, Rajat Patidar vice-captains alternative lineup.

Squad features excluded players like Jaiswal, Samson, and Siraj.

Chopra's team addresses current squad deficiencies post series defeats.

Alternative India T20I 11:: Former opening batsman Aakash Chopra has selected an alternative Indian T20I playing eleven following the national team's poor performances in the United Kingdom. The current squad under Shreyas Iyer has failed to win a single match on tour. Chopra discussed his tactical selections on his YouTube channel, constructing a lineup exclusively from players who are completely excluded from the active T20I setup.

India T20I Alternative 11

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar (Vice-captain), Dhruv Jurel, Naman Dhir, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Leadership Changes & Top-Order Adjustments

Chopra named Suryakumar Yadav as captain of his hypothetical side. Selectors previously removed Suryakumar from the leadership role and dropped him entirely despite a successful 2026 World Cup campaign.

Sanju Samson joins the squad as the second designated leader. Team management dropped the wicketkeeper-batsman after three low scores during the current tour, creating a vacancy in the middle order.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal returns to open the innings in this alternative lineup. Jaiswal has not featured in international T20 fixtures since 2024, having been rested during early 2025 schedules.

Uncapped Selections & Tactical All-Rounders

Chopra handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar a maiden international T20 call-up as vice-captain. Patidar recently led his IPL franchise to consecutive tournament titles.

The middle order features Dhruv Jurel and Naman Dhir to provide stability. Jurel regularly features in fifty-over cricket but remains excluded from the current white-ball touring party in England.

Krunal Pandya and Anukul Roy occupy the two available all-rounder slots. Their inclusion provides the spin bowling depth and lower-order batting utility that the current touring squad lacks.

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Bowling Overhaul To Correct Deficiencies

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to direct the bowling attack alongside Mohammed Siraj. Selectors initially picked Siraj for the UK tour but later withdrew the fast bowler to manage his workload.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal completes the bowling lineup as the primary specialist slow bowler. The selection addresses India's inability to take regular wickets during the middle overs against England.

The tactical revisions follow a two-nil series defeat against Ireland. The hosts won the opening fixture to end a long losing streak before completing a clean sweep in Malahide.

Pressure Mounts Ahead Of Final Fixture

India subsequently lost three consecutive matches against England to crack the five-match series three-nil. Rain prevented any play during the opening fixture of the English leg of the tour.

Iyer still has not won a match as India's T20I captain on this trip. The touring team must win in Southampton on Saturday to avoid consecutive series whitewashes.

Chopra's selections highlight the growing disconnect between IPL form and international tactical choices. The alternative squad emphasizes proven IPL leadership and experienced short-format specialists to replace underperforming touring players who currently dominate the national setup.

Disclaimer: The views, selections, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original creator, Aakash Chopra. ABP Live has merely represented this alternative approach to the team lineup as part of ongoing sports analysis.