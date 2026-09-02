WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Female Fan Beaming In Viral Video, See Her Reaction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav signed a T-shirt for a female fan.

Video of Yadav's fan interaction went viral online.

Fans praised cricketer's approachable gesture and memorable fan moment.

Interaction highlighted strong connection between cricketers and their fans.

Suryakumar Yadav once again gave a fan a memorable moment after stopping to fulfil an autograph request from a female supporter. A video of the India batter signing her T-shirt has been circulating on social media, with the simple interaction drawing positive reactions from cricket fans.

Suryakumar Yadav Takes Time For Fan

The video shows Suryakumar interacting with the supporter before taking a moment to sign an autograph on her T-shirt. The brief exchange appeared to leave the fan delighted as she received a personal keepsake from the India cricketer.

While players such as Suryakumar regularly attract large crowds and constant attention from supporters, the batter appeared happy to stop and acknowledge the fan's request. His willingness to take a few moments out of his schedule added to what became a memorable interaction.

WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mohan Jaiswal (@vmj_bollywood)

The clip soon caught the attention of cricket fans online. Several supporters praised Suryakumar for taking the time to fulfil the request, with the gesture being viewed as a warm moment between an Indian cricketer and one of his passionate followers.

Fan Gets A Memorable Keepsake

For the supporter, the autograph was more than simply a signature. Having Suryakumar personally sign her T-shirt gave her something she could keep as a reminder of the encounter.

Such interactions can become particularly special for fans who follow cricketers closely and watch them represent India on the international stage. Meeting a favourite player, even briefly, can turn an ordinary day into a memorable experience.

Suryakumar has developed a strong following during his time with the Indian team, with his aggressive batting style making him one of the more recognisable players in the current squad. Away from matches, his interactions with supporters also offer glimpses of his approachable side.

Viral Video Wins Praise Online

The latest video has continued to attract attention as fans reacted to the wholesome exchange. Rather than a major on-field moment, it was a simple gesture that resonated with supporters.

The interaction also highlighted the connection between Indian cricketers and their fans, who often wait for an opportunity to meet their favourite stars. For this particular supporter, Suryakumar's decision to stop and sign her T-shirt created a moment she is unlikely to forget anytime soon.

The video has since continued to circulate online, with fans appreciating Suryakumar for making the effort to fulfil what was a small but meaningful request from one of his supporters.