Suryakumar Yadav And 6 Other Players Who Are Playing Their Last T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026 is slowly nearing its end. Super 8 rounds of tournament have already begun. But in the meantime, let's take a look at names of seven star cricketers whom we have seen in action this time but are very unlikely to be seen next season. Simply put, this is their last T20 World Cup.

1. Glenn Maxwell (37)

The "Big Show" has been a cornerstone of Australian white-ball cricket for a decade, but 2026 has been a struggle. Following Australia’s shock group-stage exit, falling to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, cricket legend Ricky Ponting predicted that Maxwell’s career is "coming towards an end." Having already retired from ODIs, Maxwell’s recent run of 09, 31, and 22 in the league stage suggests he may not be there for the 2028 edition.

2. Marcus Stoinis (36)

Like his teammate Maxwell, Stoinis is in the twilight of his international career. Having announced his ODI retirement in February 2025 to focus exclusively on T20 leagues, Stoinis will be 38 by the time the next World Cup arrives. Ponting has also placed a "question mark" over Stoinis' future in the national setup as Australia begins a forensic review of their 2026 debacle.

3. David Miller (36)

"Killer Miller" remains one of the most feared finishers in the game, but age is becoming a factor. At 36, he is the veteran presence in a South African middle order that is increasingly looking toward youth. While still a match-winner, 2026 is widely expected to be his final global T20 campaign.

4. Quinton de Kock (33)

De Kock’s international future has been a rollercoaster. After reversing his ODI retirement to return for the 2025-26 season, he remains a vital part of the Proteas' top order. However, with his growing focus on global T20 leagues and his history of early retirements (Tests in 2021, ODIs in 2023), many insiders believe he will step away from the national T20 side after this tournament.

5. Jos Buttler (35)

The England captain has openly expressed frustration with his form, managing just 53 runs at an average of 13.25 in the 2026 group stages. While Buttler has stated he has no immediate plans to end his England career, the 35-year-old will be 37 by 2028. After a disappointing 2025 Champions Trophy and a lean 2026 World Cup, a leadership transition may be on the horizon.

6. Suryakumar Yadav (35)

The Indian captain is in a unique position. Despite being 35, he has only played four years of international cricket. However, reports from the BCCI suggest that he is unlikely to continue as T20I captain beyond this tournament due to indifferent form over the last 14 months. With younger talents like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma being groomed, this home World Cup could be SKY’s final appearance in the format’s biggest event.

7. Babar Azam (31)

While younger than others on this list, Babar Azam faces a different kind of pressure. His strike rate and form have been under intense scrutiny, with critics questioning his place in a rapidly evolving T20 landscape. Following a string of low scores (15, 46, and 05) and a drop to 31st in the ICC rankings, the 2026 edition feels like a "make or break" moment for the former Pakistan captain.