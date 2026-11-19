Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni's persistent knee issues made continuing IPL difficult.

Despite fitness efforts, his body couldn't meet playing demands.

Dhoni preferred full contribution, now mentors CSK post-playing.

MS Dhoni was keen to extend his IPL playing career, but persistent knee problems eventually made it difficult for him to continue, according to former Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter will now take up a mentor's role at CSK after stepping away from playing ahead of IPL 2027.

Raina said Dhoni had been making considerable efforts to regain fitness, including working hard in the gym. However, the physical demands of wicketkeeping and years of playing professional cricket had taken a toll on his knees.

Suresh Raina Reveals Why Dhoni Called Time On IPL Career

Speaking on JioStar, Raina explained that Dhoni's knee problems had become increasingly difficult to manage.

"Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played, it takes a toll," Raina said.

He added that Dhoni had continued trying to get fit because he wanted to play on. However, his body was no longer responding to the demands of a full IPL season.

"He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym. After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player."

Raina also highlighted Dhoni's preference for contributing on the field rather than continuing in a limited role.

"That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage. So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore," he added.

Raina Calls Dhoni The Biggest Brand In IPL

Beyond his contribution as a player and captain, Raina believes Dhoni's influence has been central to Chennai Super Kings' success and popularity over the years.

"He has done so much for CSK and for the IPL. The amount of love he has got from the fans, from business tycoons and CEOs, and the kids from 2008 has been amazing," Raina said.

He also credited Dhoni's association with head coach Stephen Fleming and the support of CSK's fan base, popularly known as the Whistle Podu Army, for the franchise's sustained success.

"I think he has done remarkably well as a player and as a human being, and he is the biggest brand in the IPL till now," Raina said.

The former India batter added that Dhoni's influence away from cricket was just as significant as his achievements on the field, pointing to the lessons people had taken from his personality and conduct.

Dhoni's move away from playing marks a new chapter in his long association with CSK, where he will now contribute as a mentor.