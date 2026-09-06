Suresh Raina Breaks Silence On Retirement, Makes Shocking Virat Kohli Revelation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suresh Raina repeatedly sought answers about his India exclusion.

Despite fitness and domestic runs, he remained out of contention.

His 2019 World Cup snub marked a major turning point.

Raina retired at 33, feeling he lacked clarity from management.

Suresh Raina has opened up about the uncertainty surrounding his final years with the Indian cricket team, revealing that repeated questions to the captain and coaching staff failed to provide the clarity he was looking for.

Speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra, Raina reflected on his struggle to regain his place in the side during the Virat Kohli-led era. The former India batter said he and Yuvraj Singh had worked their way back to fitness and produced strong domestic performances, only to remain outside the national setup.

Raina Reveals What Happened During His Final India Years

Raina's international career had already begun to move in a different direction after Kohli succeeded MS Dhoni as India's limited-overs captain.

The left-hander said he understood that a change in leadership could also bring different selection preferences. However, he wanted to know why clearing the fitness requirements and performing in domestic cricket had not resulted in another opportunity.

"I asked questions; I didn't get answers. So I asked questions, talked to people... captain and coaches," Raina told Chopra.

Raina also recalled that he and Yuvraj had initially failed the Yo-Yo fitness test before subsequently clearing it. Both players then returned to domestic cricket and scored runs while hoping to force their way back into the India setup.

Yet, according to Raina, their efforts did not lead to another call-up.

2019 World Cup Snub Still Stands Out

The 2019 World Cup became a major turning point for Raina. He was not selected for India's squad for the tournament in England, with the team opting for other batting and wicketkeeping options.

Raina accepted that captains have their own preferences but admitted that he believed his experience could have been useful in the tournament.

"Then came the 2019 World Cup in England, where preference was given to a different batter. A different wicketkeeper went there," Raina said.

He added that he felt both he and Yuvraj could have contributed more, particularly because of their experience of playing together over a long period.

However, Raina stopped short of directly blaming Kohli for his omission. His comments instead highlighted the lack of clarity he felt he received from the team management during the final phase of his India career.

Raina Walked Away At 33

Raina eventually announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, shortly after MS Dhoni also called time on his India career. He was only 33 at the time.

His retirement came despite him remaining keen on an India comeback. Days later, Chopra himself argued that Raina could have continued playing and urged him to reconsider his decision.

Raina finished his international career with 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. He was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and played a significant role in the team's run to the title.

His latest comments therefore offer a fresh insight into one of the more debated phases of his career, particularly his unsuccessful attempts to return to the India setup after the change in leadership.