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English NewsSportsCricketSuresh Raina Breaks Silence On Retirement, Makes Shocking Virat Kohli Revelation

Suresh Raina Breaks Silence On Retirement, Makes Shocking Virat Kohli Revelation

Suresh Raina has opened up on his early retirement, revealing what happened during the Virat Kohli-led era after he was dropped from Team India.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suresh Raina repeatedly sought answers about his India exclusion.
  • Despite fitness and domestic runs, he remained out of contention.
  • His 2019 World Cup snub marked a major turning point.
  • Raina retired at 33, feeling he lacked clarity from management.

Suresh Raina has opened up about the uncertainty surrounding his final years with the Indian cricket team, revealing that repeated questions to the captain and coaching staff failed to provide the clarity he was looking for.

Speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra, Raina reflected on his struggle to regain his place in the side during the Virat Kohli-led era. The former India batter said he and Yuvraj Singh had worked their way back to fitness and produced strong domestic performances, only to remain outside the national setup.

Raina Reveals What Happened During His Final India Years

Raina's international career had already begun to move in a different direction after Kohli succeeded MS Dhoni as India's limited-overs captain.

The left-hander said he understood that a change in leadership could also bring different selection preferences. However, he wanted to know why clearing the fitness requirements and performing in domestic cricket had not resulted in another opportunity.

"I asked questions; I didn't get answers. So I asked questions, talked to people... captain and coaches," Raina told Chopra.

Raina also recalled that he and Yuvraj had initially failed the Yo-Yo fitness test before subsequently clearing it. Both players then returned to domestic cricket and scored runs while hoping to force their way back into the India setup.

Yet, according to Raina, their efforts did not lead to another call-up.

2019 World Cup Snub Still Stands Out

The 2019 World Cup became a major turning point for Raina. He was not selected for India's squad for the tournament in England, with the team opting for other batting and wicketkeeping options.

Raina accepted that captains have their own preferences but admitted that he believed his experience could have been useful in the tournament.

"Then came the 2019 World Cup in England, where preference was given to a different batter. A different wicketkeeper went there," Raina said.

He added that he felt both he and Yuvraj could have contributed more, particularly because of their experience of playing together over a long period.

However, Raina stopped short of directly blaming Kohli for his omission. His comments instead highlighted the lack of clarity he felt he received from the team management during the final phase of his India career.

Raina Walked Away At 33

Raina eventually announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, shortly after MS Dhoni also called time on his India career. He was only 33 at the time.

His retirement came despite him remaining keen on an India comeback. Days later, Chopra himself argued that Raina could have continued playing and urged him to reconsider his decision.

Raina finished his international career with 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. He was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and played a significant role in the team's run to the title.

His latest comments therefore offer a fresh insight into one of the more debated phases of his career, particularly his unsuccessful attempts to return to the India setup after the change in leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Suresh Raina seeking clarity from the Indian team management?

Raina wanted to understand why he wasn't getting opportunities despite clearing fitness tests and performing well in domestic cricket. He felt his efforts weren't leading to a call-up.

Did Suresh Raina pass his fitness tests?

Raina initially failed the Yo-Yo fitness test but subsequently cleared it. He and Yuvraj Singh then performed well in domestic cricket.

What impact did the 2019 World Cup have on Suresh Raina's career?

Raina was not selected for the 2019 World Cup, with the team opting for other players. This became a major turning point, despite his belief that his experience would have been useful.

When did Suresh Raina retire from international cricket?

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He was 33 years old at the time.

What was Raina's view on Virat Kohli's role in his omission?

Raina stopped short of directly blaming Kohli. He instead highlighted the lack of clarity he received from the team management during his final years.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Suresh Raina 2019 World Cup Team India Indian Cricket Team Aakash Chopra Suresh Raina Retirement
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