Suresh Raina Adds Salt To Pakistan's Wounds After WCL Loss – Check Viral Reaction

South Africa Champions emerged victorious in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, defeating Pakistan Champions in a dominant fashion.

With AB de Villiers playing a sensational century knock, the African side secured the trophy with a 9-wicket win.

Following the match, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to social media to congratulate South Africa — but it was his remark about “crushing Pakistan” that sparked a buzz online. His post quickly went viral, drawing massive attention from fans across both nations.

South Africa clinch WCL 2025 with a big win

In the WCL 2025 final, Pakistan Champions opted to bat first after winning the toss. They posted a competitive total of 195/5. In reply, South Africa made the chase look effortless, wrapping up the target of 196 runs while losing just one wicket.

The star of the night was none other than AB de Villiers, who played a breathtaking unbeaten innings of 120 runs off just 60 balls, hammering 12 boundaries and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 200. His explosive knock sealed the win and the championship for his side.

Raina’s Post: A Subtle Dig That Went Viral

After the final, Suresh Raina praised AB de Villiers for his match-winning performance but also added a line that set social media abuzz.

While expressing pride in his country and support for India’s decision to withdraw from the WCL, Raina hinted that had India played, Pakistan would have been demolished in similar fashion.

Raina wrote: "What a brilliant knock by AB de Villiers in the final — truly sensational! If we had played, we would’ve crushed them the same way. But we chose our country first. Full respect to Ezmay Trip and Nishant Pitti for standing their ground and not associating with any matches connected to them. That’s what real character looks like."

Raina's post struck a chord with Indian fans, who praised his patriotism and subtle dig, while also sparking conversations about India’s withdrawal from the tournament.

With South Africa lifting the title and Raina’s remarks making waves, WCL 2025 wrapped up with both on-field and off-field drama grabbing headlines.