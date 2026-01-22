Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On 'Team India' Name For BCCI Squad

The Supreme Court of India, on Thursday (Jan 22), dismissed a public interest litigation challenging use of "Team India" by Prasar Bharati for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) squad.

The apex court called the plea "frivolous" citing Delhi High Court's order from October 8, 2025. Prasar Bharati, which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio, can continue using "Team India".

Bench Remarks on Frivolous Plea

The three-judge bench of Supreme Court of India, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, heard the matter on January 22, 2026. They endorsed Delhi High Court's rejection of advocate Reepak Kansal's petition.

"You just start sitting at home and draft petitions. What is the problem with all of this? Don't burden the court. The fact that exemplary cost was not saddled with has encouraged him to move this court," the bench observed as per Hindustan Times.

Petitioner's Key Arguments

The petitioner argued that BCCI, registered as a society under Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, is not a National Sports Federation recognised by the Government of India.

Nor is it a "public authority" under Section 2 of the Right to Information Act, 2005. Referring to the BCCI squad as "Team India" or "Indian national cricket team" allegedly misleads the public and violates the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, and the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Court's Strong Rebuttal

Hindustan Times reported that the bench questioned the logic sharply.

"This is sheer wastage of the court's time and your time... What is this argument? Are you saying that the team does not represent India? The team that is going and playing everywhere, are they misrepresenting? Forget about the BCCI, if Doordarshan or any other authority projects it as Team India, is it not Team India?" the bench asked.

Supreme Court refused to issue a writ of prohibition against Prasar Bharati.

This verdict safeguards the conventional portrayal of Indian cricket. The court avoided imposing costs but cautioned against clogging judicial time with such matters. The BCCI retains its symbolic association with national representation in broadcasts.