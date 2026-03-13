Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Abrar Ahmed Signing

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Sunrisers Leeds Account Suspended: The decision by Sunrisers Leeds to sign Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed during the The Hundred 2026 Draft has triggered intense reactions on social media, particularly among Indian cricket fans. The acquisition has quickly become one of the most talked-about developments of the tournament’s player auction. Abrar was bought for USD 255,000, making him the first Pakistani cricketer to be picked by a team owned by an Indian entity in the history of The Hundred. This move did not sit well with several fans, who expressed disappointment over the signing and directed criticism at the franchise and its ownership.

Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended

SunRisers Leeds' official X account suspended after buying Pak spinner Abrar



The Sunrisers franchise has faced heavy backlash on social media after signing Abrar Ahmed in the men’s auction for The Hundred.



The Pakistan mystery spinner became the first Pakistani player to join… pic.twitter.com/TmZCaVHQ4R March 13, 2026

Adding another twist to the situation, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Sunrisers Leeds was suspended just hours after the signing announcement.

While the exact reason for the suspension has not been publicly disclosed, users attempting to access the franchise's home page should encounter a message that just reads "Account suspended" as of this writing.

According to the platform’s guidelines, accounts may be suspended if they violate X’s rules, though no official clarification has been issued regarding this specific case.

Why Abrar Ahmed’s Signing Triggered Outrage

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has faced criticism in the past over certain social media posts that were interpreted by many as mocking the Indian armed forces.

One of the most widely referenced incidents reportedly took place during Operation Sindoor, which India launched in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in early 2025.

Due to this background, his recent signing by Sunrisers Leeds has generated strong reactions on social media. Fans argued that the move ran contrary to what they described as prevailing national sentiment. As a result, the franchise and its ownership faced a wave of criticism, with users sharing posts, hashtags, and comments expressing their dissatisfaction with the signing.

Check Out: Kavya Maran, Sunrisers Face Heavy Backlash For Buying Pakistani Player At The Hundred Auction