The official X account of Sunrisers Leeds was suspended shortly after they announced the signing of Abrar Ahmed. The exact reason for the suspension has not been publicly disclosed by X or the franchise.
Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Abrar Ahmed Signing
Sunrisers Leeds’ X account was suspended shortly after the franchise signed Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred 2026 auction, sparking backlash online.
Sunrisers Leeds Account Suspended: The decision by Sunrisers Leeds to sign Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed during the The Hundred 2026 Draft has triggered intense reactions on social media, particularly among Indian cricket fans. The acquisition has quickly become one of the most talked-about developments of the tournament’s player auction. Abrar was bought for USD 255,000, making him the first Pakistani cricketer to be picked by a team owned by an Indian entity in the history of The Hundred. This move did not sit well with several fans, who expressed disappointment over the signing and directed criticism at the franchise and its ownership.
Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended
SunRisers Leeds' official X account suspended after buying Pak spinner Abrar— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 13, 2026
The Sunrisers franchise has faced heavy backlash on social media after signing Abrar Ahmed in the men’s auction for The Hundred.
The Pakistan mystery spinner became the first Pakistani player to join… pic.twitter.com/TmZCaVHQ4R
Adding another twist to the situation, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Sunrisers Leeds was suspended just hours after the signing announcement.
While the exact reason for the suspension has not been publicly disclosed, users attempting to access the franchise's home page should encounter a message that just reads "Account suspended" as of this writing.
According to the platform’s guidelines, accounts may be suspended if they violate X’s rules, though no official clarification has been issued regarding this specific case.
Why Abrar Ahmed’s Signing Triggered Outrage
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has faced criticism in the past over certain social media posts that were interpreted by many as mocking the Indian armed forces.
One of the most widely referenced incidents reportedly took place during Operation Sindoor, which India launched in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in early 2025.
Due to this background, his recent signing by Sunrisers Leeds has generated strong reactions on social media. Fans argued that the move ran contrary to what they described as prevailing national sentiment. As a result, the franchise and its ownership faced a wave of criticism, with users sharing posts, hashtags, and comments expressing their dissatisfaction with the signing.
Check Out: Kavya Maran, Sunrisers Face Heavy Backlash For Buying Pakistani Player At The Hundred Auction
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Sunrisers Leeds' X account suspended?
Who did Sunrisers Leeds sign for The Hundred 2026 Draft?
Sunrisers Leeds signed Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed during The Hundred 2026 Draft. He was bought for USD 255,000.
Why did Abrar Ahmed's signing cause controversy?
Abrar Ahmed faced criticism due to past social media posts interpreted as mocking Indian armed forces. This background led to outrage among some Indian fans following his signing by Sunrisers Leeds.
Is Abrar Ahmed the first Pakistani player signed by an Indian-owned team in The Hundred?
Yes, Abrar Ahmed is the first Pakistani cricketer to be picked by a team owned by an Indian entity in the history of The Hundred. Sunrisers Leeds is owned by an Indian entity.