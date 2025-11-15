Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained and released players list: Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to enter the IPL 2026 auction with a significantly boosted purse, and for that, the franchise has parted ways with several big-name players. By trimming their retention list, SRH aims to create enough financial flexibility to target major signings at the auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head into IPL 2026 auction with a purse of ₹25.5 crore.

In what comes as a big surprise, Heinrich Klaasen, SRH's most expensive acquisition, has been retained, while key departures include leg-spinners Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, as well as all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Among Indian players, finisher Abhinav Manohar, who saw limited action in IPL 2025, has also been released.

Coach Daniel Vettori might be satisfied with the squad's performance, emphasizing the importance of retaining the core while maintaining enough budget to pursue quality additions during IPL 2026 auction.

SRH have already moved on from Mohammed Shami, who was bought for ₹10 crore last season but struggled with both form and fitness. He has now been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players: Pat Cummins (18 crore), Travis Head (14 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (23 crore), Abhishek Sharma (14 crore), Ishan Kishan (11.25 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (6 crore), Harshal Patel (8 crore), Abhinav Manohar (3.20 crore), Simarjeet Singh (1.50 crore), Eshan Malinga (1.20 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (1.00 crore), Kamindu Mendis (75 lakh), Wiaan Mulder (75 lakh), Zeeshan Ansari (40 lakh), Aniket Verma (30 lakh), Ravichandran Smaran (30 lakh), Harsh Dubey (30 lakh), Atharva Taide (30 lakh).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players: Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby.

SRH Remainig Purse for IPL 2026 Auction: ₹25.5 crore

