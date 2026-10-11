Stuart Broad Names Top 10 Test Batsmen Of 21st Century, Virat Kohli Ranks Last

Who has been the best Test batsman of the 21st century so far? Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has shared his top 10 picks, with three Indian legends making the cut. Interestingly, despite being an English cricket icon, Broad included only one England player in his list.

The discussion took place during a podcast conversation with Jos Buttler. The two agreed that legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar deserves the top spot among the greatest Test batsmen of this century. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli featured at the bottom of Broad's rankings.

Three Indian Batters Make The List

Stuart Broad included Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli among his top 10 Test batsmen of the 21st century. Together, the three Indian greats have amassed 38,439 runs and scored 117 centuries in Test cricket. All three have retired from the longest format.

England's Joe Root is the only Englishman to feature in the rankings. Unlike several other names on the list, Root continues to play Test cricket and has crossed the 14,000-run mark in the format.

Two Australians And Two South Africans Included

Australia's Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting also earned places in Broad's selection. Both have captained their country in Test cricket and have collectively scored 78 centuries in the format. Smith remains an active Test cricketer, while Ponting has retired.

South Africa are represented by AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis. Kallis finished his Test career with 13,289 runs, while de Villiers earned recognition for his remarkable performances across all three international formats.

Brian Lara And Kumar Sangakkara Also Feature

West Indies great Brian Lara occupies second place in Broad's rankings, behind Tendulkar. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara also makes the top 10. Sangakkara, who scored 12,400 Test runs, remains one of the most prolific batters in the history of the format.

Joe Root was ranked fourth, while Kohli occupied 10th place in the list.

Stuart Broad's Top 10 Test Batsmen Of 21st Century

1. Sachin Tendulkar

2. Brian Lara

3. Steve Smith

4. Joe Root

5. Ricky Ponting

6. Kumar Sangakkara

7. Jacques Kallis

8. AB de Villiers

9. Rahul Dravid

10. Virat Kohli