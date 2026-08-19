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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Stuart Broad Calls Pakistan 'A Poor Side', Says England Should Win 3-0 In Brutal Verdict

WATCH: Stuart Broad Calls Pakistan 'A Poor Side', Says England Should Win 3-0 In Brutal Verdict

Stuart Broad delivered a blunt verdict, calling Pakistan a “poor side” and backed England to complete a comfortable 3-0 Test series sweep.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 04:08 PM (IST)

Stuart Broad Pakistan Remark: Stuart Broad has delivered a scathing assessment of Pakistan ahead of their three-Test series against England, with the former English fast bowler backing Joe Root's side to sweep the visitors 3-0. Speaking ahead of the series opener at Headingley on The Love for Cricket Podcast, Broad showed little concern about Pakistan's ability to challenge England, despite the hosts entering a new era following the departures of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Check it out:

Broad Labels Pakistan A “Poor Side”

Stuart Broad acknowledged that Pakistan still have experienced names in their ranks, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Abbas. However, his overall assessment of the visiting team was far less complimentary.

"Yes, they've still got Babar Azam. They've got Mohammad Abbas, who's come back into the side, who's 36, but they're a poor side."

Read More: India Outclass Sri Lanka In Galle, Take 1-0 Lead In Test Series

Broad then went a step further, suggesting England should have enough quality to dominate the series from the beginning.

"You would imagine and you would think that England should win 3-0 and pretty comfortably,"

England Begin New Era Against Pakistan

The Headingley Test represents the first chapter of England's post-Stokes and McCullum era.

Joe Root has returned to the captaincy, while former opener Marcus Trescothick is set to take interim charge before Stephen Fleming takes over.

England and Pakistan also enter the series with plenty to prove in the ICC World Test Championship. England currently sit seventh in the standings, with Pakistan one place below them in eighth.

That makes the three-match contest important for both teams as they attempt to improve their positions in the WTC cycle.

Babar Azam Blow Adds To Pakistan’s Problems

Pakistan's task has become even more difficult after Babar Azam was ruled out of the opening Test.

He suffered a hand injury during a warm-up game against a PCC Select XI at Beckenham, forcing him to miss the series opener.

With Babar unavailable and Broad already questioning Pakistan's overall strength, England will enter the first Test as the clear favourites.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Stuart Broad's assessment of Pakistan ahead of the Test series?

Stuart Broad called Pakistan a

Who is leading England in their new era against Pakistan?

Joe Root has returned to the captaincy for England. Marcus Trescothick will take interim charge as coach before Stephen Fleming takes over, marking England's post-Stokes and McCullum era.

Why is Babar Azam missing the opening Test against England?

Babar Azam is ruled out of the opening Test due to a hand injury. He suffered the injury during a warm-up game against a PCC Select XI, adding to Pakistan's problems.

Why is the Test series important for both England and Pakistan?

This Test series is important for both England and Pakistan as they are low in the ICC World Test Championship standings (England 7th, Pakistan 8th). It's crucial for improving their positions in the WTC cycle.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stuart Broad England Vs Pakistan WTC Babar Azam
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