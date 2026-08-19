WATCH: Stuart Broad Calls Pakistan 'A Poor Side', Says England Should Win 3-0 In Brutal Verdict

Stuart Broad Pakistan Remark: Stuart Broad has delivered a scathing assessment of Pakistan ahead of their three-Test series against England, with the former English fast bowler backing Joe Root's side to sweep the visitors 3-0. Speaking ahead of the series opener at Headingley on The Love for Cricket Podcast, Broad showed little concern about Pakistan's ability to challenge England, despite the hosts entering a new era following the departures of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Check it out:

Stuart Broad said, "Pakistan are a poor side. England should win 3-0 and pretty comfortably." (The Love for Cricket Podcast) pic.twitter.com/Jh9J5J4zaW August 19, 2026

Broad Labels Pakistan A “Poor Side”

Stuart Broad acknowledged that Pakistan still have experienced names in their ranks, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Abbas. However, his overall assessment of the visiting team was far less complimentary.

"Yes, they've still got Babar Azam. They've got Mohammad Abbas, who's come back into the side, who's 36, but they're a poor side."

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Broad then went a step further, suggesting England should have enough quality to dominate the series from the beginning.

"You would imagine and you would think that England should win 3-0 and pretty comfortably,"

England Begin New Era Against Pakistan

The Headingley Test represents the first chapter of England's post-Stokes and McCullum era.

Joe Root has returned to the captaincy, while former opener Marcus Trescothick is set to take interim charge before Stephen Fleming takes over.

England and Pakistan also enter the series with plenty to prove in the ICC World Test Championship. England currently sit seventh in the standings, with Pakistan one place below them in eighth.

That makes the three-match contest important for both teams as they attempt to improve their positions in the WTC cycle.

Babar Azam Blow Adds To Pakistan’s Problems

Pakistan's task has become even more difficult after Babar Azam was ruled out of the opening Test.

He suffered a hand injury during a warm-up game against a PCC Select XI at Beckenham, forcing him to miss the series opener.

With Babar unavailable and Broad already questioning Pakistan's overall strength, England will enter the first Test as the clear favourites.